Karlie Kloss 'Overjoyed' to Be Expecting First Child With Husband Joshua Kushner
The exciting baby news arrives in such a perfect timing as the 28-year-old 'Project Runway' star and her businessman husband celebrated their second wedding anniversary just days prior.

  • Oct 30, 2020

AceShowbiz - Karlie Kloss is a happy mom-to-be! The supermodel has been reported to be pregnant with her and husband Joshua Kushner's first child, and the soon-to-be parents are beyond excited over the news.

A source close to the 28-year-old stunner says to PEOPLE, "Karlie is overjoyed to be expecting her first child in 2021." The insider goes on saying that the "Project Runway" star "will be the most amazing mother."

Karlie Kloss has yet to confirm the report.

The baby news arrives in such a perfect timing as the couple celebrated their second wedding anniversary just days prior. Karlie took to her Instagram account to share a black-and-white throwback video of her dancing with her businessman husband at their wedding ceremony. "I fall more in love with you every day. Happy 2nd anniversary @joshuakushner," so she wrote in the caption.

Karlie and Joshua exchanged vows in a small, Jewish ceremony in upstate New York back in October 2018. The nuptials, where the bride wore a custom Dior gown, were attended by under 80 guests with brother Jared Kushner and his wife Ivanka Trump among the attendees. "The wedding was intimate and moving. The couple was beaming with happiness," one of the guests shared at the time.

The pair then followed it up with a star-studded wedding celebration in June 2019 in Wyoming. Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom and Derek Blasberg are among the famous guests.

The Kode with Klossy founder got engaged to Joshua in summer 2018. The blonde beauty confirmed their engagement in an Instagram post, posting as sunset selfie of her and her beau. "I love you more than I have words to express," she captioned it. "Josh, you're my best friend and my soulmate. I can't wait for forever together. Yes a million times over."

