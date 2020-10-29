 
 

Russell Wilson and Ciara Donate $1.7M to Help Rebrand Charter School in Seattle

Russell Wilson and Ciara Donate $1.7M to Help Rebrand Charter School in Seattle
Instagram
Celebrity

Through their Why Not You Foundation, the married couple helps Cascade Midway Academy relaunches as Why Not You Academy that will open in the fall of 2021 to a freshman class of 100.

  • Oct 29, 2020

AceShowbiz - Russell Wilson and Ciara are making philanthropic efforts in the education field. To help the rebranding of an existing charter program formerly known as Cascade Midway Academy in the south of Seattle, the NFL star and his musician wife gave away $1.7 million in donation through their Why Not You Foundation.

"We've always held the belief that life's successes start with a good education, but recognize that access isn't always created equally for all," the married couple talked about the Why Not You Academy in a released statement. "The Why Not You Foundation was created with the concept of empowering youth to lead with a why not you attitude."

"That's why it was important for our foundation to partner with Scott, Garth, and Cascade Public Schools to help open doors for kids from less fortunate backgrounds," they continued. "This school is a longtime dream of ours and it was important for us to find a way to combine traditional classroom learning with community and mentorship-based activities, in order to prepare kids for the real world."

  See also...

Admitting that their donation was purely for educational purposes rather than politics, the Seattle Seahawks quarterback told the Associated Press, "We've been so committed over the past four years to education." He further stressed, "This isn't anything political for us."

His wife Ciara, in the meantime, expressed her excitement over their partnership with the program's founders Garth Reeves and Scott Canfield. "I'm really confident...about the team that we have here and how we're building things out," she stated. "We're passionate about everything. We're all in on this."

The relaunching of this Cascade high school program was initially set to be done in 2020. The coronavirus pandemic, however, delayed its opening. It is now set to open in the fall of 2021 to a freshman class of 100. Despite their donation, Russel and Ciara will not be involved in the school's day-to-day operations.

You can share this post!

Tamar Braxton Claps Back at David Adefeso for Accusing Her of Destroying Video Evidence

'The Conners' Star Michael Fishman Addresses Son's Overdose Death
Related Posts
Russell Wilson Gushes Over His 'Queen' Ciara in Loving Birthday Tribute

Russell Wilson Gushes Over His 'Queen' Ciara in Loving Birthday Tribute

Russell Wilson Helped Doctors Pull Out Baby Son During Birth

Russell Wilson Helped Doctors Pull Out Baby Son During Birth

Russell Wilson Claims Ciara Nearly Broke His Hand While in Labor With Daughter

Russell Wilson Claims Ciara Nearly Broke His Hand While in Labor With Daughter

Russell Wilson's Biggest Worry Involves NFL Season, Ciara's Pregnancy and COVID-19

Russell Wilson's Biggest Worry Involves NFL Season, Ciara's Pregnancy and COVID-19

Most Read
Dr. Dre's Wife Nicole Young Exposes His 3 Alleged 'Mistresses'
Celebrity

Dr. Dre's Wife Nicole Young Exposes His 3 Alleged 'Mistresses'

T.I. Responds to Backlash Over Accepting Umi Restaurant Apology on Victims' Behalf

T.I. Responds to Backlash Over Accepting Umi Restaurant Apology on Victims' Behalf

The Game Thirsting Over Gay Man on Instagram

The Game Thirsting Over Gay Man on Instagram

T.I. Says Warm Tea Can Cure Covid-19

T.I. Says Warm Tea Can Cure Covid-19

Tami Roman's Daughter Jazz Anderson Comes Out as Bisexual After Saying She's Still Virgin

Tami Roman's Daughter Jazz Anderson Comes Out as Bisexual After Saying She's Still Virgin

Michael B. Jordan Allegedly Dating a Palestinian and Gucci Employee

Michael B. Jordan Allegedly Dating a Palestinian and Gucci Employee

LeAnn Rimes Finds Freedom in Posing Nude to Bare All Her Psoriasis Flare-Up

LeAnn Rimes Finds Freedom in Posing Nude to Bare All Her Psoriasis Flare-Up

Noah Centineo and Stassie Karanikolaou Confirm Relationship With Steamy Makeout Session

Noah Centineo and Stassie Karanikolaou Confirm Relationship With Steamy Makeout Session

50 Cent and Roland Martin Rip Lil Wayne for Endorsing Trump

50 Cent and Roland Martin Rip Lil Wayne for Endorsing Trump

Aubrey O'Day Flaunts Hair Transformation to Catch Hunter Biden's Attention

Aubrey O'Day Flaunts Hair Transformation to Catch Hunter Biden's Attention

Lori Loughlin Begins Her Jail Sentence in California

Lori Loughlin Begins Her Jail Sentence in California

Rapper Montana22 Dead Protecting Girlfriend's Son From Gunfire

Rapper Montana22 Dead Protecting Girlfriend's Son From Gunfire

Garth Brooks to Lose Finger Nail After Injuring Hand in Farm Accident

Garth Brooks to Lose Finger Nail After Injuring Hand in Farm Accident