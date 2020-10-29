Russell Wilson and Ciara Donate $1.7M to Help Rebrand Charter School in Seattle

Instagram Celebrity

Through their Why Not You Foundation, the married couple helps Cascade Midway Academy relaunches as Why Not You Academy that will open in the fall of 2021 to a freshman class of 100.

AceShowbiz - Russell Wilson and Ciara are making philanthropic efforts in the education field. To help the rebranding of an existing charter program formerly known as Cascade Midway Academy in the south of Seattle, the NFL star and his musician wife gave away $1.7 million in donation through their Why Not You Foundation.

"We've always held the belief that life's successes start with a good education, but recognize that access isn't always created equally for all," the married couple talked about the Why Not You Academy in a released statement. "The Why Not You Foundation was created with the concept of empowering youth to lead with a why not you attitude."

"That's why it was important for our foundation to partner with Scott, Garth, and Cascade Public Schools to help open doors for kids from less fortunate backgrounds," they continued. "This school is a longtime dream of ours and it was important for us to find a way to combine traditional classroom learning with community and mentorship-based activities, in order to prepare kids for the real world."

Admitting that their donation was purely for educational purposes rather than politics, the Seattle Seahawks quarterback told the Associated Press, "We've been so committed over the past four years to education." He further stressed, "This isn't anything political for us."

His wife Ciara, in the meantime, expressed her excitement over their partnership with the program's founders Garth Reeves and Scott Canfield. "I'm really confident...about the team that we have here and how we're building things out," she stated. "We're passionate about everything. We're all in on this."

The relaunching of this Cascade high school program was initially set to be done in 2020. The coronavirus pandemic, however, delayed its opening. It is now set to open in the fall of 2021 to a freshman class of 100. Despite their donation, Russel and Ciara will not be involved in the school's day-to-day operations.