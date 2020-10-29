'The Conners' Star Michael Fishman Addresses Son's Overdose Death

Instagram Celebrity

During his appearance on 'Tamron Hall Show', the 39-year-old actor opens up about the tragic death of his son Larry, who passed away from a drug overdose back in June.

Oct 29, 2020

AceShowbiz - Michael Fishman is breaking his silence over the tragic death of his son. Four months after his adopted child Larry died of an accidental drug overdose, the actor famous for his portrayal of D.J. Conner on "Roseanne" shared details related to his boy's passing and addressed his struggles with drug abuse.

When speaking to Tamron Hall in the Wednesday, October 28 of "Tamron Hall Show", the cast member of "The Conners" confessed, "Larry was struggling with drug abuse." He went on to point out, "It wasn't so much a struggle for him. People try things over time and that wasn't really an issue overall."

"He moved to a house in transition after living with his sister for a little while, and he tried drugs that turned out to be bad drugs that multiple people had a very serious reaction," the 39-year-old offered a background about his late son. "I feel like I came to Larry, maybe later than I wish I could. And I think for parents, you know, you wish you had more time."

During the chat, the "Undrafted" actor revealed that he decided to share his story in hopes to help others who face similar problems. "A couple years ago, I probably would have never shared this, to be honest with you," he admitted. "The really important part is that you're brave enough to admit when you struggle, and that you need help or that you aren't strong."

Michael adopted Larry, who was in foster care, after meeting his sister Camille. "I think he chose me, to be fair," he recounted. "I have two biological children from a previous marriage and at the end of that marriage I met his older sister, Camille, who a friend of mine kind of said, 'She needs some support and guidance and mentorship.' "

Aside from Larry, Michael is also a father to daughter Isabelle and son Aaron whom he shared with his ex-wife, Jennifer Briner.