 
 

'The Conners' Star Michael Fishman Addresses Son's Overdose Death

'The Conners' Star Michael Fishman Addresses Son's Overdose Death
Instagram
Celebrity

During his appearance on 'Tamron Hall Show', the 39-year-old actor opens up about the tragic death of his son Larry, who passed away from a drug overdose back in June.

  • Oct 29, 2020

AceShowbiz - Michael Fishman is breaking his silence over the tragic death of his son. Four months after his adopted child Larry died of an accidental drug overdose, the actor famous for his portrayal of D.J. Conner on "Roseanne" shared details related to his boy's passing and addressed his struggles with drug abuse.

When speaking to Tamron Hall in the Wednesday, October 28 of "Tamron Hall Show", the cast member of "The Conners" confessed, "Larry was struggling with drug abuse." He went on to point out, "It wasn't so much a struggle for him. People try things over time and that wasn't really an issue overall."

"He moved to a house in transition after living with his sister for a little while, and he tried drugs that turned out to be bad drugs that multiple people had a very serious reaction," the 39-year-old offered a background about his late son. "I feel like I came to Larry, maybe later than I wish I could. And I think for parents, you know, you wish you had more time."

  See also...

During the chat, the "Undrafted" actor revealed that he decided to share his story in hopes to help others who face similar problems. "A couple years ago, I probably would have never shared this, to be honest with you," he admitted. "The really important part is that you're brave enough to admit when you struggle, and that you need help or that you aren't strong."

Michael adopted Larry, who was in foster care, after meeting his sister Camille. "I think he chose me, to be fair," he recounted. "I have two biological children from a previous marriage and at the end of that marriage I met his older sister, Camille, who a friend of mine kind of said, 'She needs some support and guidance and mentorship.' "

Aside from Larry, Michael is also a father to daughter Isabelle and son Aaron whom he shared with his ex-wife, Jennifer Briner.

You can share this post!

Russell Wilson and Ciara Donate $1.7M to Help Rebrand Charter School in Seattle

Nicole Kidman to Take Double Duties on Series Adaptation of 'Things I Know to Be True'
Related Posts
Michael Fishman Reaches Settlement in Legal Separation From Estranged Wife

Michael Fishman Reaches Settlement in Legal Separation From Estranged Wife

'The Conners' Star Michael Fishman And Wife Split After 2 Decades of Marriage

'The Conners' Star Michael Fishman And Wife Split After 2 Decades of Marriage

Most Read
Dr. Dre's Wife Nicole Young Exposes His 3 Alleged 'Mistresses'
Celebrity

Dr. Dre's Wife Nicole Young Exposes His 3 Alleged 'Mistresses'

T.I. Responds to Backlash Over Accepting Umi Restaurant Apology on Victims' Behalf

T.I. Responds to Backlash Over Accepting Umi Restaurant Apology on Victims' Behalf

The Game Thirsting Over Gay Man on Instagram

The Game Thirsting Over Gay Man on Instagram

T.I. Says Warm Tea Can Cure Covid-19

T.I. Says Warm Tea Can Cure Covid-19

Tami Roman's Daughter Jazz Anderson Comes Out as Bisexual After Saying She's Still Virgin

Tami Roman's Daughter Jazz Anderson Comes Out as Bisexual After Saying She's Still Virgin

Michael B. Jordan Allegedly Dating a Palestinian and Gucci Employee

Michael B. Jordan Allegedly Dating a Palestinian and Gucci Employee

LeAnn Rimes Finds Freedom in Posing Nude to Bare All Her Psoriasis Flare-Up

LeAnn Rimes Finds Freedom in Posing Nude to Bare All Her Psoriasis Flare-Up

Noah Centineo and Stassie Karanikolaou Confirm Relationship With Steamy Makeout Session

Noah Centineo and Stassie Karanikolaou Confirm Relationship With Steamy Makeout Session

50 Cent and Roland Martin Rip Lil Wayne for Endorsing Trump

50 Cent and Roland Martin Rip Lil Wayne for Endorsing Trump

Aubrey O'Day Flaunts Hair Transformation to Catch Hunter Biden's Attention

Aubrey O'Day Flaunts Hair Transformation to Catch Hunter Biden's Attention

Lori Loughlin Begins Her Jail Sentence in California

Lori Loughlin Begins Her Jail Sentence in California

Rapper Montana22 Dead Protecting Girlfriend's Son From Gunfire

Rapper Montana22 Dead Protecting Girlfriend's Son From Gunfire

Garth Brooks to Lose Finger Nail After Injuring Hand in Farm Accident

Garth Brooks to Lose Finger Nail After Injuring Hand in Farm Accident