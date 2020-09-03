 
 

Kate Gosselin's Daughter Mady Defended After Critics Slam Her for Not Wearing Mask

The 19-year-old daughter of the 'Kate Plus 8' star is criticized by Internet users for not wearing a mask in a bathroom mirror selfie that she shares on her Instagram account.

  • Sep 3, 2020

AceShowbiz - Kate Gosselin's daughter Mady Gosselin has fallen victim to online criticism for allegedly ignoring COVID-19 protocol. The "Kate Plus 8" star was slammed by Internet users for not wearing a mask in a bathroom mirror selfie that she shared on Monday, August 31.

The picture saw the 19-year-old posing in front of a mirror. She donned a white tee that she paired with a black jacket and matching skirt. She completed her look with black leather boots. She, however, didn't wear a mask although it is highly recommended to do so amid Coronavirus pandemic. "normalize the bathroom selfie," she wrote in the caption.

It seemed like she caught heat for opting out mask. Clapping back at the haters, Mady explained in an edited caption, "for all the mask comments: i'm absolutely wearing a mask (it's hanging from my ear behind my phone) but i took it off for 10 seconds in an empty bathroom when no one was around :)."

Some fans were not satisfied with her clarification. "Problem is that if you cough, sneeze, choke drinking water, etc., it is actually CONCEIVABLE that you could have some residual spores remain in the area. Likely a very SLIM CHANCE but still possible. Not trying to be a buzzkill or anything, but at 70 years old with a few problems in the area of a not-so-good immune system, it does come up occasionally," said one of the naysayers.

However, some others came to her defense. "Last I checked mask wearing is NOT a law ! Can we all leave the girl alone about the mask!!!!" a supportive fan said. "Please don't. That's a total invasion of privacy. I know that you said it was empty, but it's definitely something that should not be normalized/encouraged," added someone else, with one other writing, "sad you have to explain urself cause wbk u were a mask queen."

One of her followers also commented, "people need to realize you can take your mask off for 10 seconds especially when you're alone in a bathroom.. you guys are reaching."

