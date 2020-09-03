 
 

Is James Corden Joining 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 29?

A hint, which is posted on the show's official account on the photo-sharing platform, features three emojis that many fans think are heavily associated with the 'Cats' actor.

  • Sep 3, 2020

AceShowbiz - James Corden may be dancing his way to the ballroom for the upcoming season of "Dancing with the Stars". Fans of the long-running ABC series are convinced that based on a hint posted on Instagram, "The Late Late Show with James Corden" host will join the line up of celebrity contestants in season 29.

The said hint, which was posted on Tuesday, September 1 on the show's official account on the photo-sharing platform, featured three emojis that many fans thought were heavily associated with the "Cats" actor. They were a hot face emoji, a car emoji and a mic emoji, prompting fans to think it referred to James' popular TV segment "Carpool Karaoke".

"I think the middle one is James Corden," a convinced fan wrote in the comment section. "Is the second one James Corden? I keep thinking carpool karaoke from those emojis," another person added.

Echoing the sentiment, one other commented, "First one is probably a football player who's played for a team in CA as well as the Broncos, I suspect the second is James Corden, and the third is a probably a gymnast but I'm not sure who."

However, someone else seemed to be doubtful. "I was gonna guess James cordon [sic] for carpool karaoke but the [hot face emoji] has me wondering?" the user wrote.

Meanwhile, the speculations from other hints included Simone Biles and Vernon Davis. People also thought that one of the hints referred to someone from Netflix's "Cheer", probably Jerry Harris or Monica Aldama.

So far, AJ McLean and Kaitlyn Bristowe are the only celebrity contestants who've officially been confirmed. They are most likely joined by "Selling Sunset" star Chrishell Stause as co-star Mary Fitzgerald appeared to confirm her casting.

The full star line-up will be revealed Wednesday, September 2 on "Good Morning America".

