 
 

Andy Cohen Jokingly Taunts Pal Anderson Cooper After Pissing Him Off by Sharing His Shirtless Pics

Andy Cohen Jokingly Taunts Pal Anderson Cooper After Pissing Him Off by Sharing His Shirtless Pics
WENN
Celebrity

Bored and confined to his home, the Bravo TV producer threatens to share more shirtless photos of the CNN anchor although admitting that his friend is 'so pissed' at him for posting his chest-baring images on Instagram.

  • Sep 2, 2020

AceShowbiz - Andy Cohen isn't afraid to risk upsetting pal Anderson Cooper in an attempt to kick his boredom. Bored and confined to his home instead of going out for a summer vacation, the TV host took to his Instagram page on Tuesday, September 1 to share some sexy throwbacks of the CNN anchor.

In one of the snaps, the silver fox went shirtless while he posed with a little yellow flower tucked behind his ear. The father of one also bared his chiseled abs while on board a yacht in the second image, which features the blue ocean in the background.

"If it were a normal year, I'd be on vacation with my pal...threatening to post shirtless pics of him," Andy wrote in the caption, musing how his yearly vacation has been thwarted by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. "Well, it's 2020 and I'm sitting on my deck so I figured I'd just post without asking and piss him off! #SilverFox."

Later, Andy turned to Instagram Stories to reveal Anderson's reaction to the thirst traps. In the video, he lounged on a waterfront porch in a red hoodie and black baseball cap while saying, "Anderson is so pissed at me, you guys. But listen, I'm just sitting here, bored under a blanket."

Further justifying his Instagram post, the "Watch What Happens Live" host continued, "Show the blanket. Cue the blanket," while holding up a green stripped blanket. "Am I supposed to show the blanket here, you guys? Show it now? Oh, OK."

"I'm just sitting here under a blanket. There's no one over there. All that's here is Ben's little drum set. Ben is sleeping, and I'm bored," the "Real Housewives" producer went on sharing. "So, what else am I supposed to do? Maybe I'll do an Instagram Live later, I don't know. I got Ben and 'Housewives' cuts to watch. That's what's happening here."

Andy then threatened to share more shirtless pictures of his pal, saying, "And maybe I'll post more shirtless pictures of Anderson."

Andy and Anderson have been best friends for years and share more bonds as they navigate fatherhood together. Andy recently said he hopes their sons will be "be best friends" like their dads, and he's even helped out his pal with hand-me-down clothes and recommending his own nanny.

You can share this post!

'Black-ish' to Get Back-to-Back Pre-Election Specials Ahead of Season 7 Premiere

Bella Thorne's Sister Kaili Defends Herself After Feuding With Sex Workers on OnlyFans
Related Posts
Andy Cohen Opens Up About Decision to Rehome Beloved Dog: A Piece of My Heart Is Gone

Andy Cohen Opens Up About Decision to Rehome Beloved Dog: A Piece of My Heart Is Gone

Andy Cohen Rants Over Anti-Gay Blood Donation Regulations

Andy Cohen Rants Over Anti-Gay Blood Donation Regulations

Andy Cohen Details How He Beats Coronavirus in 11 Days

Andy Cohen Details How He Beats Coronavirus in 11 Days

Andy Cohen Puts 'Watch What Happens Live' Home Edition on Hold After Coronavirus Diagnosis

Andy Cohen Puts 'Watch What Happens Live' Home Edition on Hold After Coronavirus Diagnosis

Most Read
Adele Accused of Cultural Appropriation With Bikini Photo
Celebrity

Adele Accused of Cultural Appropriation With Bikini Photo

Jessica Simpson Finds Alternative Beauty Remedy as She Shuns Botox

Jessica Simpson Finds Alternative Beauty Remedy as She Shuns Botox

Crunchy Black's Daughter Shot and Killed in Memphis

Crunchy Black's Daughter Shot and Killed in Memphis

Elizabeth Olsen Deletes Instagram Amid Backlash for Not Posting Chadwick Boseman Tribute

Elizabeth Olsen Deletes Instagram Amid Backlash for Not Posting Chadwick Boseman Tribute

Texas NBC Weather Forecaster Dies Suddenly After Saying Her 'Brain Is Broken' in Suicidal Post

Texas NBC Weather Forecaster Dies Suddenly After Saying Her 'Brain Is Broken' in Suicidal Post

MTV VMAs 2020: Naya Rivera, Chadwick Boseman Honored During In Memoriam Segment

MTV VMAs 2020: Naya Rivera, Chadwick Boseman Honored During In Memoriam Segment

Usher's Girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea Is Pregnant With His Baby

Usher's Girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea Is Pregnant With His Baby

MTV VMAs 2020: Lady GaGa Highlights Importance of COVID-19 Face Mask With Variety of Looks

MTV VMAs 2020: Lady GaGa Highlights Importance of COVID-19 Face Mask With Variety of Looks

Jennifer Lopez Dragged for Tone Deaf Tweet After Chadwick Boseman's Death

Jennifer Lopez Dragged for Tone Deaf Tweet After Chadwick Boseman's Death

Adele Gets Mistaken for Katy Perry in New Photo

Adele Gets Mistaken for Katy Perry in New Photo

Jared Kushner Is Gay and in 'Arranged Marriage' to Ivanka, According to Former Trump Staffer

Jared Kushner Is Gay and in 'Arranged Marriage' to Ivanka, According to Former Trump Staffer

Aubrey O'Day Shuts Down Report About Weight Gain

Aubrey O'Day Shuts Down Report About Weight Gain

Joe Budden's Ex Tahiry Jose Claims He Beat Her Up During Relationship

Joe Budden's Ex Tahiry Jose Claims He Beat Her Up During Relationship