Brian Austin Green Reunites With Ex-Flame Tina Louise on Beach Date

Instagram Celebrity

More than a month after it's said that his short fling with the Australian model was over, the rumored former lovebirds are spotted enjoying each other's companion at a Malibu beach.

Sep 2, 2020

AceShowbiz - Are Brian Austin Green and Tina Louise back on? The rumored former lovebirds have been spotted together for a beach date in Malibu, California, more than a month after it was reported that their relationship didn't work out.

The pair were seen hitting the L.A. beach in bathing suits on Monday, August 30. In pictures obtained by Daily Mail, the two seemed to be enjoying each other's companion as they soaked up the sun, frolicked in the water and sat on lounge chairs.

Brian bared his chest as he wore swim trunks and protected his eyes from sunlight with sunglasses. The Australian model, meanwhile, showed off her stunning physique in a peach-colored bikini top paired with a barely-there colorful bottom.

The pair showed no major PDA, but they couldn't hide their happiness as they kept smiling during the outing. The 47-year-old actor also couldn't keep his eyes off the 39-year-old stunner. At one point, he was lying on the beach chair when the blonde beauty stroked his chest.

Brian and Tina first sparked dating rumors in late June after they were spotted grabbing lunch at Sugar Taco in Los Angeles, but they reportedly split after only one month together. It was said that Tina was the one who made the decision because she received a lot of social media hate from Megan Fox and Brian's fans and the bullying was disheartening and really affected her, which took a toll on their relationship.

Tina allegedly also realized that Brian isn't ready to settle down after separating from his wife Megan, while she was looking for something more serious. Despite their split, they reportedly harbor no hard feelings for each other and remain friendly.

Brian's beach day outing with Tina comes after he commented on a possible reconciliation with his estranged wife Megan. During an Instagram Live session on Saturday, August 29, the "Beverly Hills, 90210" alum told fans he hasn't ruled out giving their relationship another go in the future.

"I never say never," he said. "You never know. I kinda feel like people are on paths in life and sometimes your paths are together and you travel that path together and you see eye to eye and then sometimes those paths do different things."

Brian, who shares three sons with Megan, went on explaining, "We shared a lot together and we really went through a lot together. So right now the paths are different and she is on her path doing what she feels she needs to be doing to be happy and I'm on my path doing what I feel I need to do to be happy and it's not for a lack of love for the kids or lack of being responsible, it's really important to take care of yourself."