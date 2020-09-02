Kanye West Becomes Hollywood Richest Male Star With $180 Million

WENN Celebrity

Kanye tops Forbes' highest-earning male celebrity list for amassing over $180 million, beating Cristiano Ronaldo, LeBron James, and The Rock among others.

AceShowbiz - Kanye West has been named Forbes magazine's top-earning male celebrity after banking $180 million (£134 million) over the past year (20).

The "Stronger" hitmaker is followed by tennis ace Roger Federer and soccer stars Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, who each earned just over $100 million (£74 million).

The list, consisting of singers, entertainers, actors, athletes, and television personalities, also features Tyler Perry in the number five spot with $97 million (£72 million), basketball star LeBron James, Howard Stern, and Dwayne Johnson with $87 million (£65 million).

News of West's rich list triumph comes hours after he boasted he has more money than U.S. leader Donald Trump during an appearance on Nick Cannon's podcast "Cannon's Class".

When asked by the TV personality if his upcoming bid for the presidency has been funded by Republicans who are "paying you to do what you're doing to be a distraction," West shot down the chatter by referencing his own wealth.

He shared, "Bro, can't nobody pay me. I got more money than Trump (sic)."

On Monday, Kanye's sister-in-law Kylie Jenner was crowned the rich queen of the celebrity world with a 2019-2020 fortune amassing a whopping $590 million (£442 million). Kanye's wife, Kim Kardashian, also came in seventh on Forbes' new list of top-earning famous females.