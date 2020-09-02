R. Kelly Attacked by Fellow Inmate While He's Asleep, Nearly Stabbed With a Pen

WENN Celebrity

In the latest motion asking for the disgraced singer's release on bail, his lawyer claims Kelly was stomped on his head while he was sleeping in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center.

AceShowbiz - Details of the prison attack on R. Kelly have been revealed in legal papers as his lawyer is seeking for his release on bail. According to court records obtained by Page Six, the disgraced singer was attacked by a fellow inmate, who has "F**k the Feds" tattooed to his face, while he was asleep.

Kelly's attorney Steven Greenberg says his client was sleeping in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center on Wednesday, August 30 when the "violent" inmate crept in and started "stomping on [Kelly's] head, repeatedly." The lawyer alleges that the attacker had "an ink pen with him that he was going to use to stab Mr. Kelly," but others grabbed him before he could use it.

"This is an inmate that never should have been anywhere near Mr. Kelly, an individual who is charged with the most violent of crimes," Greenberg goes on arguing in his motion, "and one who plainly has no respect for the rules, he has the phrase 'F**k The Feds' tattooed on his face."

Greenberg claims the inmate who attacked Kelly was upset over recent lockdowns caused by pro-R. Kelly protests outside of the jail. "To-date, there have been at least a half-dozen of these displays of support outside of the MCC, always peaceful," the attorney states.

He explains, "These unnecessary institutional lockdowns have needlessly promoted animosity towards Mr. Kelly. Notably, the institution does not go into lockdown during other, violent, downtown protests or during citywide looting."

Greenberg says that his client "mostly remains in his cell... to ensure his own safety" even before the attack. He was moved to solitary confinement following the beatdown. It's not clear if the 53-year-old R&B artist is still placed in solitary confinement.

Greenberg previously assured that there were no major injuries and nothing was broken during the attack, thanks to the quick thinking of prison guards. He added though, "I'm still very concerned because sure this time the guards were able to quickly stop something from happening but what happens if someone goes in his cell with a shank or something like that? Or the guards are busy doing something else? We were fortunate this time."

Greenberg went on explaining what upset the inmate, "My understanding is, every time there is a pro-R. Kelly protest outside of the jail, they lock down the entire facility. When they do this, inmates don't get their commissary, they don't get their shower, stuff like that and since they're fairly sporadic anyway, they get upset. So they're penalizing everyone in the facility because people are protesting in support of Kelly."