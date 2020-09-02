Mariah Carey Shades Eminem While Responding to Report He's 'Stressed' About Her Memoir

WENN Celebrity

The 'Always Be My Baby' songstress hints the Slim Shady has no reason to be worried about her upcoming biography because he has little to no part in her life.

AceShowbiz - Mariah Carey has given a little tease of what to expect from her upcoming memoir titled "The Meaning of Mariah Carey", which reportedly has caused Eminem to be "stressed" about. In a new profile with Vulture, the R&B diva takes a subtle jab at her rumored former fling as she responds to the report about his reaction to her biography.

Describing the book, the article writes, "It's 300-plus meaning-packed pages, and, yes, what she didn't include has meaning too. Eminem, who was reportedly 'stressed' over what Carey might say about their rumored 2001 fling, doesn't have to worry."

The site later quotes Mariah as saying about Em, "There's some songs that I can sing in response to that, but I will not do it," possibly referring to her hit "Obsessed". Suggesting that the "Lose Yourself" rapper had little to no part in her life, she adds, "If somebody or something didn't pertain to the actual meaning of Mariah Carey, as is the title, then they aren't in the book."

It was previously reported that Eminem was worried about what Mariah would write in her book about him and their relationship. "He knows that Mariah is going to say very negative things about him. He is expecting the onslaught, and almost welcomes it," a source told Us Weekly in July.

Despite knowing what to expect from her biography, "Marshall is stressed out that Mariah is going to say s**t that he was bad in bed or a selfish lover because he has always been very insecure about that," the so-called insider added, noting that "she knows that."

Seemingly confirming that Mariah would diss Em in her upcoming memoir, Mariah's longtime friend Da Brat revealed embarrassing story of the Detroit emcee's near-sexual encounter with the singer. "He was never in bed with her. Let's get this clear," she said of what the "My All" hitmaker would likely write in her upcoming memoir. "When y'all read, y'all will see that he prematurely ejaculated when they had all of their clothes on because he was excited that he was with Mariah. There was no sex."