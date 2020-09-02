 
 

Kanye West Denies Conspiring With Trump for Presidential Election: 'I Got More Money Than Trump'

In a preview for his upcoming sitdown with Nick Cannon, the 'Gold Digger' rapper addresses allegations that he's running for president to be a 'distraction' so that Donald Trump can get reelected.

AceShowbiz - Kanye West is not conspiring with the Republican party and Donald Trump to help the latter get reelected as president. The rapper has finally set the record straight after he's alleged to be running for president in a bid to take away votes from the Democrats in favor of Trump.

In a preview for an upcoming episode of Nick Cannon's podcast "Cannon's Class", the Yeezy designer was asked about his presidential walk and the rumor of getting paid to run for president. Denying that he's getting paid by Republicans, he claimed that he's richer than the president. "People keep saying, 'I think you and Republicans are in cahoots,' " Ye responded. "Bro, can't nobody pay me. I got more money than Trump!"

Cannon then reiterated that people believe he is being a distraction to hurt Joe Biden campaign. To this speculation, the husband of Kim Kardashian repeated his previous statement, "I'm not running for president. I'm walking."

West previously got cryptic when addressing the allegations that he's running a campaign to help Trump get reelected, telling Forbes that he is "walking [...] walking ... to win." When probed on the fact it is not possible for him to win in 2020, suggesting he's running as a mere distraction, the GOOD Music founder replied, "I'm not going to argue with you. Jesus is King." He was also asked about the possibility of harming Biden's chances, to which he responded, "I'm not denying it; I just told you."

Meanwhile, Trump has denied any involvement in the effort by West to get him on the ballot in all 50 states despite revelations about GOP-connected officials aiding the effort. "No, not at all. Other than I get along with him very well. I like him," he said in August.

Cannon's full interview with West, which was conducted at the Atlanta rapper's Wyoming ranch, will air on Tuesday, September 1.

