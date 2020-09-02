 
 

Big Sean Accused of Lying After He Claims 'IDFWU' Isn't a Naya Rivera Diss

Big Sean Accused of Lying After He Claims 'IDFWU' Isn't a Naya Rivera Diss
WENN
Music

During an interview to promote his upcoming album, the hip-hop star denies dissing the late 'Glee' alum on the song as he claims that she knew about the song and liked it.

  • Sep 2, 2020

AceShowbiz - People on the Internet are currently mad at Big Sean. The rapper recently did an interview to promote his upcoming album "Detroit 2", and at one point during the chat, he set the record straight on his infamous song "IDFWU" that many people believed was a diss towards Naya Rivera. Thus, when he denied he was dissing his ex, people were fuming.

During the interview, Sean was asked whether he felt any "regret" in regards to the 2015 single. In response, he said, "That's a tough question to answer because I'm still processing a lot of that. I don't feel comfortable talking about it because I want to respect her. She's made such an impact on people, and she's done so many great things in her life and her career that it was hurtful to even have that [song] be associated with her."

Denying the record was a diss towards Naya, Sean continued, "I truly made the song and played it for her. She knew about it, and she liked it. We had a breakup that was very public, and we were young and we forgave each other and moved on from that. If I would have known something this tragic would have happened, I would have never made the song."

Soon after the interview was made public, people were accusing him of lying as they pointed out that Naya once revealed in her book that she begged him not to release the song. "bro, big sean bring this back today in a interview. He said lies and s**t about naya, the only wrong persons is him," one person said. "So sick because he didn't even have to say s**t. You just went out of your way to LIE. On someone thats dead and can't defend or call you out for it. All sorts of disgusting. F**k big Sean for real," another blasted him.

"big sean is so obsessed with naya, he needs to lie and talk about her to get clout for his new album lol, stan naya rivera," someone else commented, while one other wrote, "big sean why lie for the tabloids omg don't you have a f**king girlfriend as we speak??!?!?! take her out to dinner go start a family take a yoga class with but don't lie in naya's face.."

You can share this post!

Reginae Carter Drunkenly Hits Back at Haters Mocking Her Looks - Watch the Video!

Sienna Miller Split From Fiance Lucas Zwirner?
Related Posts
Big Sean Reveals He and Jhene Aiko Had Miscarriage on 'Deep Reverence'

Big Sean Reveals He and Jhene Aiko Had Miscarriage on 'Deep Reverence'

Big Sean Pays Tribute to 'Hero' Naya Rivera After 'IDFWU' Criticism: 'God Bless Your Soul!'

Big Sean Pays Tribute to 'Hero' Naya Rivera After 'IDFWU' Criticism: 'God Bless Your Soul!'

Fans Defend Big Sean After He's Blasted Over Naya Rivera Diss Track 'IDFWU'

Fans Defend Big Sean After He's Blasted Over Naya Rivera Diss Track 'IDFWU'

Big Sean Delivers Powerful Speech About History of Racism in America

Big Sean Delivers Powerful Speech About History of Racism in America

Most Read
Amanda Kloots Hits Studio to Finish Nick Cordero's New Song
Music

Amanda Kloots Hits Studio to Finish Nick Cordero's New Song

MTV VMAs 2020: Lady GaGa Wins Tricon Award, The Weeknd Nabs Video of the Year - See Full Winners

MTV VMAs 2020: Lady GaGa Wins Tricon Award, The Weeknd Nabs Video of the Year - See Full Winners

MTV VMAs 2020: Taylor Swift and BTS Among Early Winners

MTV VMAs 2020: Taylor Swift and BTS Among Early Winners

MTV VMAs 2020: Miley Cyrus Performs 'Midnight Sky' With Massive Disco Ball

MTV VMAs 2020: Miley Cyrus Performs 'Midnight Sky' With Massive Disco Ball

Artist of the Week: Saweetie

Artist of the Week: Saweetie

MTV VMAs 2020: Chadwick Boseman's Inspirational Spirit Celebrated During Show's Opening

MTV VMAs 2020: Chadwick Boseman's Inspirational Spirit Celebrated During Show's Opening

Megan Thee Stallion Highlights Black Lives Matter in First Live Virtual Concert After Shooting

Megan Thee Stallion Highlights Black Lives Matter in First Live Virtual Concert After Shooting

Taylor Swift Stays Atop Billboard 200 for Fifth Week in a Row

Taylor Swift Stays Atop Billboard 200 for Fifth Week in a Row

BTS Makes Billboard History by Becoming First All-South Korean Act to Top Hot 100

BTS Makes Billboard History by Becoming First All-South Korean Act to Top Hot 100

Monica Jokes About 'Kicking In' Brandy's Door During 'Verzuz' Battle

Monica Jokes About 'Kicking In' Brandy's Door During 'Verzuz' Battle

Megan Thee Stallion Comes Out With Freestyle Rap Over Tory Lanez Shooting

Megan Thee Stallion Comes Out With Freestyle Rap Over Tory Lanez Shooting

Rolling Loud Festival Partners Up With Twitch to Launch Its Digital Series

Rolling Loud Festival Partners Up With Twitch to Launch Its Digital Series

Leslie Odom Jr. Takes Advantage of Technology for Sia Collaboration Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Leslie Odom Jr. Takes Advantage of Technology for Sia Collaboration Amid COVID-19 Pandemic