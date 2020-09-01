Reginae Carter Drunkenly Hits Back at Haters Mocking Her Looks - Watch the Video!

Instagram Celebrity

During an Instagram Live stream with her friends, the daughter of Lil Wayne says, 'Don't ever let your n***a tell ya you ain't cute,' adding, 'These n****as don't even wash their s**t.'

Sep 1, 2020

AceShowbiz - Reginae Carter has a message for haters who keep criticizing her look. During an Instagram Live session with her friends, the daughter of Lil Wayne told her critics to look into the mirror before mocking her look while drunk.

She said during the stream, "Everybody needs this confidence to be like, 'Okay nobody told me I'm bad, okay nobody bro. Nobody bro.' This is me, natural, pretty, lovely. All my girls are pretty, we're naturally pretty. We are pretty. Look at my face, bro. Look at me. Damn. Talk that talk and you're gonna walk that walk, n***a. Don't ever let this n***a say you ain't cute."

Reginae continued by saying, "These n***as is ugly," prompting laughter from her friends. She then added, "Don't ever let your n***a tell ya you ain't cute. These n****as don't even wash their s**t. They don't ever wash their hands after they pee. N***a, you're not cute."

Footage of her Live session was later posted on a gossip blog, and that was when she revealed that she was drunk while saying all of that. "I cannot ! It's the liquor talking for me but nah all facts tho," so the "Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta" star said.

Her fans have since also showered her with support following the drunk talk. "It's not my business but you are so smart and beautiful, you go Inspire women. Thank you for being you," one said. "It might be however there is no lie please keep showing young black girls their beautiful just the way they are," someone else commented.

There was also an individual who told Reginae, "You're naturally beautiful. Dont listen to people." Meanwhile, one person wrote, "You are beautiful and the personality matches!!! Know that!!"