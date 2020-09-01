Mary Fitzgerald Confirms 'Selling Sunset' Co-Star Chrishell Stause's 'DWTS' Casting

Instagram TV

This arrives after Chrishell, who has been rumored to be joining season 29 of the ABC series, was spotted at the 'Dancing with the Stars' studio in Los Angeles on Saturday.

AceShowbiz - "Selling Sunset" star Chrishell Stause has been rumored to be joining a new season of "Dancing with the Stars". Now, her co-star Mary Fitzgerald appears to confirm her casting on the ABC dancing competition show.

"I am so happy for her! I have no idea! I don't think she's ready to date, but maybe sometime soon," Mary tells HollywoodLife.com about the ex of Justin Hartley. "I think she's just so busy with work and with 'DWTS' and stuff like that. That girl doesn't have time to date, she's so busy!"

This arrives after Chrishell was spotted at the "Dancing with the Stars" studio in Los Angeles on Saturday, August 29. That day also saw "DWTS" pro Gleb Savchenko in the building, prompting fans to assume that the two would be partnered in upcoming season 29.

So far, AJ McLean and Kaitlyn Bristowe are the only celebrity contestants who've officially been confirmed. "I'll be happy with whoever they partner me with. I just feel like they're all incredible," the former "The Bachelor" star said of the pro dancers back in June. "They have to be to be on that show!"

AJ, meanwhile, broke the news on Thursday, August 27 on the photo-sharing platform. Alongside a picture of himself posing in a practice room, the "I Want It That Way" singer wrote, "I am so grateful to @dancingabc and @abcnetwork for the opportunity to be joining this season's cast of #DWTS. I also want to thank my wife and my two girls for letting Daddy go on this new adventure. I'm doing it ALL for you! Get ready, BSB Army, this is going to be a wild ride. LET'S DO THIS!!!!!!"

The full star lineup will be revealed Wednesday, September 2 on "Good Morning America".