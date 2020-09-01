 
 

Mary Fitzgerald Confirms 'Selling Sunset' Co-Star Chrishell Stause's 'DWTS' Casting

Mary Fitzgerald Confirms 'Selling Sunset' Co-Star Chrishell Stause's 'DWTS' Casting
Instagram
TV

This arrives after Chrishell, who has been rumored to be joining season 29 of the ABC series, was spotted at the 'Dancing with the Stars' studio in Los Angeles on Saturday.

  • Sep 1, 2020

AceShowbiz - "Selling Sunset" star Chrishell Stause has been rumored to be joining a new season of "Dancing with the Stars". Now, her co-star Mary Fitzgerald appears to confirm her casting on the ABC dancing competition show.

"I am so happy for her! I have no idea! I don't think she's ready to date, but maybe sometime soon," Mary tells HollywoodLife.com about the ex of Justin Hartley. "I think she's just so busy with work and with 'DWTS' and stuff like that. That girl doesn't have time to date, she's so busy!"

This arrives after Chrishell was spotted at the "Dancing with the Stars" studio in Los Angeles on Saturday, August 29. That day also saw "DWTS" pro Gleb Savchenko in the building, prompting fans to assume that the two would be partnered in upcoming season 29.

So far, AJ McLean and Kaitlyn Bristowe are the only celebrity contestants who've officially been confirmed. "I'll be happy with whoever they partner me with. I just feel like they're all incredible," the former "The Bachelor" star said of the pro dancers back in June. "They have to be to be on that show!"

AJ, meanwhile, broke the news on Thursday, August 27 on the photo-sharing platform. Alongside a picture of himself posing in a practice room, the "I Want It That Way" singer wrote, "I am so grateful to @dancingabc and @abcnetwork for the opportunity to be joining this season's cast of #DWTS. I also want to thank my wife and my two girls for letting Daddy go on this new adventure. I'm doing it ALL for you! Get ready, BSB Army, this is going to be a wild ride. LET'S DO THIS!!!!!!"

The full star lineup will be revealed Wednesday, September 2 on "Good Morning America".

You can share this post!

'The Bachelorette': Clare Crawley Asks for Respect in New Teaser

Report: Trevor Noah 'Seriously' Dating Minka Kelly as She Moves in With Him
Related Posts
AJ McLean Confirms Joining 'DWTS': 'We're Going for the Mirrorball, Baby!!'

AJ McLean Confirms Joining 'DWTS': 'We're Going for the Mirrorball, Baby!!'

AJ McLean, Carole Baskin and More Are In Talks to Join Season 29 of 'DWTS'

AJ McLean, Carole Baskin and More Are In Talks to Join Season 29 of 'DWTS'

Artem Chigvintsev to Dedicate Season 29 of 'Dancing with the Stars' to Baby Boy

Artem Chigvintsev to Dedicate Season 29 of 'Dancing with the Stars' to Baby Boy

Derek Hough Shares His Reaction to Tom Bergeron's 'DWTS' Exit, Praises New Host Tyra Banks

Derek Hough Shares His Reaction to Tom Bergeron's 'DWTS' Exit, Praises New Host Tyra Banks

Most Read
Machine Gun Kelly to Battle Evil R. Kelly in Horror Musical Podcast 'Hollywood in Hell'
TV

Machine Gun Kelly to Battle Evil R. Kelly in Horror Musical Podcast 'Hollywood in Hell'

'High School Musical' Director Finds His Next Vanessa Hudgens for New Series

'High School Musical' Director Finds His Next Vanessa Hudgens for New Series

Russo Brothers and Robert Downey Jr. Add Tributes to Chadwick Boseman as TV Special Airs on ABC

Russo Brothers and Robert Downey Jr. Add Tributes to Chadwick Boseman as TV Special Airs on ABC

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Being Eyed for Million-Dollar Spotify Podcast Deal

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Being Eyed for Million-Dollar Spotify Podcast Deal

Corey Feldman Accuses WEtv of Holding Him 'Hostage' on 'Marriage Boot Camp' Set

Corey Feldman Accuses WEtv of Holding Him 'Hostage' on 'Marriage Boot Camp' Set

'RHOP': Dr. Wendy Osefo and Ashley Darby Argue Over Bringing Baby to 'Girls Weekend'

'RHOP': Dr. Wendy Osefo and Ashley Darby Argue Over Bringing Baby to 'Girls Weekend'

'90 Day Fiance': Colt Johnson Apologizes to Jess Caroline For Sending 'D**k Pics' to Other Women

'90 Day Fiance': Colt Johnson Apologizes to Jess Caroline For Sending 'D**k Pics' to Other Women

Mariah Carey Calls Out Ellen for Outing Her Pregnancy on TV While She's Not Ready

Mariah Carey Calls Out Ellen for Outing Her Pregnancy on TV While She's Not Ready

First Teaser of Stephen King's 'The Stand' Shows Whoopi Goldberg's Mother Abagail

First Teaser of Stephen King's 'The Stand' Shows Whoopi Goldberg's Mother Abagail

'The Bachelorette': Clare Crawley Asks for Respect in New Teaser

'The Bachelorette': Clare Crawley Asks for Respect in New Teaser

'Better Call Saul' Tops Poll Over Best Shows Worth Watching on TV

'Better Call Saul' Tops Poll Over Best Shows Worth Watching on TV

Will Smith to Reunite With 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' Cast for HBO Max Special

Will Smith to Reunite With 'The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' Cast for HBO Max Special

Mary Fitzgerald Confirms 'Selling Sunset' Co-Star Chrishell Stause's 'DWTS' Casting

Mary Fitzgerald Confirms 'Selling Sunset' Co-Star Chrishell Stause's 'DWTS' Casting