Elizabeth Chambers Toasts Armie Hammer on His 34th Birthday Despite Separation

The estranged wife of the 'Call Me By Your Name' star shares on social media a photo of him blowing out the candles on a cake while their daughter Harper sat on his lap.

Aug 29, 2020

AceShowbiz - Armie Hammer's estranged wife Elizabeth Chambers has proved the exes are still friendly by sending birthday love to the actor online.

The "Call Me By Your Name" star marked his special day on Friday (August 28), and Chambers made it clear she didn't forget as she posted a presumably old photo of Hammer blowing out the candles on a cake as their daughter Harper, now five, sat on his lap at what appeared to be a poolside party.

"Happy 34th birthday @ArmieHammer," she captioned the family snap. "You are loved."

The pair called it quits last month (July) after 10 years of marriage.

In addition to Harper, Hammer and Chambers also share three-year-old son Ford.