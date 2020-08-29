 
 

Alicia Keys Gets Sweet Celebratory Video Message From Husband After Taking Over Beyonce's Title

Instagram
Music

The 'Girl on Fire' hitmaker becomes 'the most certified female R 'n' B artist of the millennium' after racking up sales of 27.5 million certified digital singles in her career to date.

  • Aug 29, 2020

AceShowbiz - Producer Swizz Beatz raised a toast to his superstar wife Alicia Keys on Thursday, August 27 after becoming "the most certified female R&B artist of the millennium."

Keys has overtaken Beyonce Knowles to snag the impressive title after racking up U.S. sales of 27.5 million certified digital singles in her career to date, according to officials at the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

That figure puts the "Girl on Fire" hitmaker ahead of her close friend by 1.5 million units, and Beatz couldn't contain his pride after discovering the big news, which Keys had kept to herself.

The hip-hop star congratulated the singer on the achievement in a sweet video message filmed at the couple's home, where Keys had been washing dishes in the kitchen.

As she notices Beatz filming, the camera-shy musician runs away laughing, before accepting a glass of wine from her man to acknowledge her career milestone.

"This is serious! The highest selling R&B female artist of the decade..., beating everybody - everybody, and you're just going to walk around the house, wash dishes, don't say nothing about that (sic)?" Beatz lovingly questions her.

"That's big," he adds. "Congrats baby."

In the accompanying caption, the multi-Grammy-winning star attributed the massive feat to the support of her loyal fans.

"He's always creepin' up on me!!" Keys quipped of her man. "He thinks I'm too humble but that's just me."

"I'm grateful. I'm honored that you chose to connect with me and show me so much love!! Wow!! The most certified female R&B artist of the millennium????? I had to re-look up the word millennium!!! deaammmmnnnn and just putting my humility to the side for a sec...20 million albums sales and 27.5 million certified digital sales (US) just sayin' (sic)."

She continued, "But listen for real y'all, you are my heart! You are so important to me! So let's keep dreaming big, and choosing love and being about each other cuz the world needs us BAD right now (sic)!!! And HATE can never win! We won't let it!"

Keys wrapped up her post by sharing her gratitude to her husband of 10 years, "I love you all and I love my hubby for always helping me celebrate even when I'm just washing dishes around the house."

Referencing her next, self-titled release, she concluded, "ALICIA album.... I'll tell you when I'm ready... cheers fam (sic)!!"

Alicia Keys Reacts to YouTube Sensations Thinking She's 'a Computer' After Listening to 'Fallin' '

Alicia Keys to Launch 'Cruelty-Free' Beauty Brand

Alicia Keys Tugs at the Heartstrings With 'Perfect Way to Die' Performance at 2020 BET Awards

Alicia Keys Tapped to Host Nickelodeon's 'Nick News' Specials

BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez Show Off Their Sweet Charms in 'Ice Cream' Music Video
Katy Perry Proudly Releases New Music in the Same Week She Gave Birth to First Child

Maluma and CNCO to Perform on Drive-In Stage for MTV VMAs 2020

Dee Snider Slams Kiss for Letting Replacement Members Wear Signature Makeup

T-Pain Responds to Akon's Comments on His Career: 'I've Grown'

Alicia Keys Gets Sweet Celebratory Video Message From Husband After Taking Over Beyonce's Title

Ciara Almost Got Robbed Of Hit Single 'Goodies' as Label Wanted the Song for Britney Spears

The Killers Make History With Latest No. 1 Album

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Gloria Estefan to Celebrate Latinos in Broadway Benefit Show

Public Enemy Signed to Def Jam for New Album

Ozzy Osbourne Refuses to Retire Despite Health Woes

St. Vincent Debuts New Version of 'New York'

Leonard Cohen's Estate Slams Trump and His Party for Playing 'Hallelujah' Against Their Wishes

