'The X-Files' Creator Works on Animated Comedy Spin-Off
Picked up by Fox and having Chris Carter as executive producer, this 'Albuquerque' series will focus on a Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) office full of misfit special agents.

  • Aug 29, 2020

AceShowbiz - "The X-Files" creator Chris Carter is developing an animated comedy spin-off of the hit sci-fi drama.

"The X-Files: Albuquerque" will focus on a Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) office full of misfit special agents, likened to The X-Files' B-team.

U.S. network officials at Fox have picked up the proposed series, which Carter will executive produce, reports Variety.

Actors David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson portrayed the lead special agents Fox Mulder and Dana Scully, respectively, on the original drama series, which initially ran for nine seasons until 2002. It was revived in 2016 for two more seasons, while the stars also appeared in two feature films for the franchise.

They are not currently involved in the animated spin-off.

