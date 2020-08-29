 
 

Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Side Effect to Her Sour Candy Cravings: My Tongue Is Falling Off

The 'Bring the Funny' judge, who is expecting her third child with husband John Legend, wonders if she should put Saran wrap on her tongue so that she can eat meals without any pain.

  • Aug 29, 2020

AceShowbiz - Chrissy Teigen has been eating so much sour candy during pregnancy her tongue is "literally falling off."

The "Bring the Funny" star, who is expecting her third child with husband John Legend, revealed on Thursday, August 27 that her penchant for "sour straws (and) Blow Pops" has caused her tongue to peel.

In a clip shared on her Instagram Stories, she penned, "Fair warning: Do not continue this video if you're squeamish," before sticking out her tongue to show discolored patches on its surface.

"I told you I'm eating so much sour candy that my tongue is falling off. Look at this," she said. "It's literally falling off because I eat so much in the night. I eat sour straws. I suck on them and then after them, I have my Blow Pops. It's just falling off, my tongue."

The model went on to lament it has even been difficult to eat meals due to her tongue, saying, "I'm trying to eat my noodles, but it's so painful. It's hard to eat anything hot, spicy especially."

"I don't know how to eat it. I think I'll have to put Saran wrap (cling film) on my tongue or something, like a tongue condom of some sorts," she complained, adding, "It hurts."

Chrissy previously spoke about her affinity for sour candy on Sunday when she asked her Twitter followers for recommendations. She quipped, "I am a crazy candy freak and while I prefer sour, I'm open to anything."

