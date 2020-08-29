Smash Mouth Receives Threatening 'Fan Mail' After Condemning COVID-19 at Concert

Instagram Celebrity

This arrives following Smash Mouth's controversial performance at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in Sturgis where frontman Steve Harwell yelled, 'f**k that COVID s**t!'

AceShowbiz - Smash Mouth's controversial performance earlier this month apparently really angered fans, enough to make one of them send a nasty mail to the band. Taking to the band's official Instagram account, they recently shared a picture of the said mail.

In the picture, it could be seen that the mail contained a smashed Smash Mouth CD. It also included a letter calling the band members "motherf***ers" and "selfish."

The post received mixed reactions from fans. A fan insinuated that the band deserved the hate after frontman Steve Harwell yelled, "F**k that COVID s**t," at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally which is now linked to the spread of nearly 200 cases of COVID-19. "I mean, maybe you shouldn't have done something so irresponsible and let all your fans who care about human life down. Actions have consequences and you deserve the words you're getting," wrote the fan.

"You should be ashamed of yourselves for not putting the greater good for all above financial gain," someone else said. "I'm a fan, but I was upset you guys went to Sturgis. I thought it was a mistake. I seriously hope no one gets sick," another fan added.

However, some fans defended the band. "It's sad that anyone would take time out of their day to write to smash mouth for any reason," a sympathized fan wrote. Also showing support for the "I'm a Believer" singer, another fan asked them not to "listen to the haters. You guys did the right thing playing that show."

Smash Mouth sparked controversy as they held a concert at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in Sturgis, South Dakota, during the weekend of August 8. The packed concert, which also featured other bands, was said to be attracting more than 360,000 bikers and fans. Health writer Jeremy Fugleberg reported almost 200 rally-related cases of COVID-19 emerged in multiple states following the event.