 
 

Meghan Markle's Ex-Husband Welcomes First Child

Meghan Markle's Ex-Husband Welcomes First Child
Instagram
Celebrity

Trevor Engelson officially becomes a first-time father as he welcomes a new addition to his growing family, a year after he exchanged wedding vows with wife Tracey Kurland.

  • Aug 29, 2020

AceShowbiz - Meghan, Duchess of Sussex's ex-husband, Trevor Engelson, has become a first-time father.

The film producer and his second wife, Tracey Kurland, recently welcomed a baby girl named Ford Grace Engelson, according to Us Weekly.

The couple wed in May, 2019 - six years after Trevor and Meghan divorced.

He and the Duchess had dated for seven years before tying the knot in Jamaica in 2011.

Former actress Meghan famously went on to marry Britain's Prince Harry in 2018, and they became parents to a son named Archie last year (19).

You can share this post!

Bryce Hall and Blake Gray Facing One Year in Jail After Charged for Violating Covid-19 Orders

Dee Snider Slams Kiss for Letting Replacement Members Wear Signature Makeup
Related Posts
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Being Eyed for Million-Dollar Spotify Podcast Deal

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Being Eyed for Million-Dollar Spotify Podcast Deal

Princess Diana Statue to Be Installed in Kensington Palace Garden Next Year

Princess Diana Statue to Be Installed in Kensington Palace Garden Next Year

Meghan Markle Says She's Happy to Be Back in the U.S. 'for So Many Reasons'

Meghan Markle Says She's Happy to Be Back in the U.S. 'for So Many Reasons'

Meghan Markle Reminds U.S. Fans What's at Stake in Upcoming Election

Meghan Markle Reminds U.S. Fans What's at Stake in Upcoming Election

Most Read
Candace Owens Changes Her View on Abortion Due to Pregnancy
Celebrity

Candace Owens Changes Her View on Abortion Due to Pregnancy

Brad Pitt's Rumored Girlfriend Nicole Poturalski Was Married to 68-Year-Old Restaurateur

Brad Pitt's Rumored Girlfriend Nicole Poturalski Was Married to 68-Year-Old Restaurateur

Melania Trump Gives Stepdaughter Ivanka the Stink Eye in Viral Video

Melania Trump Gives Stepdaughter Ivanka the Stink Eye in Viral Video

Lil Wayne's Daughter Isn't Here for Rapper Kissing Girlfriend Denise Bidot in New Photo

Lil Wayne's Daughter Isn't Here for Rapper Kissing Girlfriend Denise Bidot in New Photo

Brad Pitt's Rumored GF Nicole Poturalski Reportedly in 'Open Marriage' With 68-Year-Old Husband

Brad Pitt's Rumored GF Nicole Poturalski Reportedly in 'Open Marriage' With 68-Year-Old Husband

'Avengers' Stars Pay Tribute to Chadwick Boseman After Shocking Death

'Avengers' Stars Pay Tribute to Chadwick Boseman After Shocking Death

Nicki Minaj Reportedly Has Given Birth to Her Child

Nicki Minaj Reportedly Has Given Birth to Her Child

Kylie Jenner and Fai Khadra Cozying Up in Paris in New Pics - Are They Dating?

Kylie Jenner and Fai Khadra Cozying Up in Paris in New Pics - Are They Dating?

Watch: 6ix9ine Runs Out of Store After Seeing G-Herbo's Crew

Watch: 6ix9ine Runs Out of Store After Seeing G-Herbo's Crew

Bella Thorne Accused of Scamming OnlyFans Subscribers With Fake Nude Pics

Bella Thorne Accused of Scamming OnlyFans Subscribers With Fake Nude Pics

Chadwick Boseman Lost Battle With Cancer at 43

Chadwick Boseman Lost Battle With Cancer at 43

Candace Owens Shades LeBron James as She Defends Police Over Jacob Blake Shooting

Candace Owens Shades LeBron James as She Defends Police Over Jacob Blake Shooting

Marques Houston 'Cried Like a Baby' During Nuptials to 19-Year-Old Fiancee

Marques Houston 'Cried Like a Baby' During Nuptials to 19-Year-Old Fiancee