Meghan Markle's Ex-Husband Welcomes First Child

Trevor Engelson officially becomes a first-time father as he welcomes a new addition to his growing family, a year after he exchanged wedding vows with wife Tracey Kurland.

Aug 29, 2020

AceShowbiz - Meghan, Duchess of Sussex's ex-husband, Trevor Engelson, has become a first-time father.

The film producer and his second wife, Tracey Kurland, recently welcomed a baby girl named Ford Grace Engelson, according to Us Weekly.

The couple wed in May, 2019 - six years after Trevor and Meghan divorced.

He and the Duchess had dated for seven years before tying the knot in Jamaica in 2011.

Former actress Meghan famously went on to marry Britain's Prince Harry in 2018, and they became parents to a son named Archie last year (19).