 
 

Banksy Buys Boat to Rescue Refugees at Sea

Banksy Buys Boat to Rescue Refugees at Sea
Twitter
Celebrity

The British famed graffiti artist has funded a refugee rescue boat crewed by activists with experience in search and rescue to save refugees from the Mediterranean Sea.

  • Aug 29, 2020

AceShowbiz - British graffiti artist Banksy has funded a bright pink ship that has been rescuing refugees from the Mediterranean Sea.

The boat, named the Louise Michel after a French feminist anarchist, was launched secretly on 18 August (20) from Burriana, a port near Valencia, Spain, and rescued 89 people on Thursday (27Aug20), including 14 women and four children, according to a post from its official Twitter account.

The vessel is decorated with Banksy's art, with a girl in a life vest holding a heart-shaped safety buoy painted on its bridge.

Its captain, Pia Klemp, tells The Guardian that the mysterious street art legend sent her an email after reading about her past rescue missions.

"Hello Pia, I've read about your story in the papers," he reportedly wrote. "You sound like a bada*s. I am an artist from the UK and I've made some work about the migrant crisis, obviously I can't keep the money. Could you use it to buy a new boat or something? Please let me know. Well done. Banksy."

Klemp initially believed the approach was a joke, but received the funds with no strings attached.

"Banksy won't pretend that he knows better than us how to run a ship, and we won't pretend to be artists," she says.

Louise Michel boat rescues refugees at sea

Louise Michel boat rescues refugees at sea

The boat is crewed by European activists with experience in search and rescue. They are now looking for a port or European coastguard vessel to transfer the 89 people they rescued.

You can share this post!

Miley Cyrus Adopts Homeless Dog Seeking Shelter in Fire Station

Meryl Streep's Nephew Arrested After Attacking Driver in Road Rage Incident
Most Read
Candace Owens Changes Her View on Abortion Due to Pregnancy
Celebrity

Candace Owens Changes Her View on Abortion Due to Pregnancy

Brad Pitt's Rumored Girlfriend Nicole Poturalski Was Married to 68-Year-Old Restaurateur

Brad Pitt's Rumored Girlfriend Nicole Poturalski Was Married to 68-Year-Old Restaurateur

Melania Trump Gives Stepdaughter Ivanka the Stink Eye in Viral Video

Melania Trump Gives Stepdaughter Ivanka the Stink Eye in Viral Video

Lil Wayne's Daughter Isn't Here for Rapper Kissing Girlfriend Denise Bidot in New Photo

Lil Wayne's Daughter Isn't Here for Rapper Kissing Girlfriend Denise Bidot in New Photo

Brad Pitt's Rumored GF Nicole Poturalski Reportedly in 'Open Marriage' With 68-Year-Old Husband

Brad Pitt's Rumored GF Nicole Poturalski Reportedly in 'Open Marriage' With 68-Year-Old Husband

'Avengers' Stars Pay Tribute to Chadwick Boseman After Shocking Death

'Avengers' Stars Pay Tribute to Chadwick Boseman After Shocking Death

Nicki Minaj Reportedly Has Given Birth to Her Child

Nicki Minaj Reportedly Has Given Birth to Her Child

Kylie Jenner and Fai Khadra Cozying Up in Paris in New Pics - Are They Dating?

Kylie Jenner and Fai Khadra Cozying Up in Paris in New Pics - Are They Dating?

Watch: 6ix9ine Runs Out of Store After Seeing G-Herbo's Crew

Watch: 6ix9ine Runs Out of Store After Seeing G-Herbo's Crew

Bella Thorne Accused of Scamming OnlyFans Subscribers With Fake Nude Pics

Bella Thorne Accused of Scamming OnlyFans Subscribers With Fake Nude Pics

Chadwick Boseman Lost Battle With Cancer at 43

Chadwick Boseman Lost Battle With Cancer at 43

Candace Owens Shades LeBron James as She Defends Police Over Jacob Blake Shooting

Candace Owens Shades LeBron James as She Defends Police Over Jacob Blake Shooting

Marques Houston 'Cried Like a Baby' During Nuptials to 19-Year-Old Fiancee

Marques Houston 'Cried Like a Baby' During Nuptials to 19-Year-Old Fiancee