Molly Tarlov Debuts Her Baby Boy Harry

The 'Awkward' actress proudly introduces to her online followers her first child with drummer husband Alexander Noyes, exclaiming that she's 'obsessed' with the baby.

Aug 29, 2020

AceShowbiz - Actress Molly Tarlov is a first-time mother after giving birth to son Harry.

The "Awkward" star announced the arrival of her and drummer husband Alexander Noyes' son with an adorable picture of the tot on her Instagram page.

"Harry. never been more obsessed/in love w anything ever sorry alex," she wrote alongside the snap.

Among those offering their congratulations was Lily Collins, who replied, "Ahhhh congratulations to you both!!! What a handsome lil man!!!" Former "Pretty Little Liars" star Sasha Pieterse added, "Ahhhhhhhhhhhhhhh he’s perfectttttt!!! Congratulations doll."

Harry's arrival comes three years after Molly and Alex tied the knot in front of family and famous friends, including actresses Jillian Rose Reed and Xosha Roquemore and filmmaker Eli Roth.

They got engaged in June, 2015.