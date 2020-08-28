Kelly Marie Tran Writes Disney History by Landing Lead Role in 'Raya and the Last Dragon'

WENN Movie

By replacing Cassie Steele as the animated film's titular heroine, the 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' star has become the first southeast Asian to score such important part.

AceShowbiz - Kelly Marie Tran has made history by becoming the first Southeast Asian to lead a Disney animated film after joining the cast of "Raya and the Last Dragon".

The "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" star has joined the feature as the titular heroine, replacing Cassie Steele, who was previously set to take on the role.

Tran joins Awkwafina in the film, which is set to be directed by Don Hall and Carlos Lopez Estrada from a script developed by playwright Qui Nguyen and Adele Lim.

"Raya and the Last Dragon" is set to debut on 12 March (21).