 
 

Robert Downey Jr. Teams Up With 'Westworld' Writer to Develop 'Sphere' Into TV Series

WENN
TV

To be adapted by Denise The, this HBO drama is based on Michael Crichton's sci-fi novel and will take viewers on a deep dive into the ocean to examine a newly-discovered alien spacecraft.

  • Aug 28, 2020

AceShowbiz - Robert Downey Jr. is helping to develop a new drama series based on Michael Crichton's sci-fi novel "Sphere".

"The Avengers" star and his producer wife Susan Downey have joined forces with "Westworld" writer and executive producer Denise The, among others, for the HBO project.

Adapted by The, "Sphere" will take viewers on a deep dive into the ocean to examine a newly-discovered alien spacecraft.

The 1987 book was previously turned into a film starring Dustin Hoffman, Sharon Stone, and Samuel L. Jackson. Barry Levinson directed and produced the 1998 release.

