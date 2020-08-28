Rebel Wilson Leaves People Gushing Over Her Svelte Figure After Major Weight Loss

Celebrity

The 'Pitch Perfect' star shows off her slimmed-down figure in a tight wrap dress to raise money for charity, but her followers can't help complimenting her look.

Aug 28, 2020

AceShowbiz - Rebel Wilson is sizzling hot after going through major weight loss. The "Pitch Perfect" star, who took to social media to share a picture of her new look for a charity event, left people gushing over her svelte figure instead of focusing on the fundraising.

The 40-year-old actress amazed fans with an Instagram photo she posted on Wednesday, August 26. In the glam snapshot, she could be seen looking way slimmer than she used to be while wearing a tight navy blue wrap dress with her hands resting on her hips.

Along with the picture, the actress playing Jennyanydots in "Cats" brought awareness to a charity event for an organization that offers free education to children in Arusha, Tanzania. "Raising money for a good cause today @schoolofstjude with the help of two hot Jacobs @jacobandreou & @jacobpbusch," she noted.

Rebel's post has caught the attention of many of her famous friends. One in particular was her "Pitch Perfect 3" co-star Ruby Rose who raved, "MY GOD WOMAN." In another comment, Ruby gushed, "If I could like this picture numerous time I would." Another co-star Chrissie Fit enthused, "Hellloooooo hottie!!!!" Fellow actress Octavia Spencer chimed in, "Werk. You delicious babe!!"

The "Isn't It Romantic" actress also has fans embracing her transformation. One commented, "Can't get over your body transformation. You look fabulous although you always did." Another shared similar sentiment, "You look Fabulous! All your hard work has paid off." A third expressed disbelief as saying, "Is this really you?? Holy heck Rebs!! Like how??? Just stop with the beautiful madness."

Rebel has previously talked about the reason why she made a decision to slim down. In an interview with The Sun in June, she explained, "This is going to be the year for me to just concentrate on the health benefits. It's not like I want to lose weight and get to around a certain number."

"It's more than that, it's about dealing mentally with with why I was overeating and I had a job where I was paid a lot of money to be bigger, at times which kind of can mess with your head a bit," she added. "There's no real simple answer to it. I've been trying a lot of different things and to be healthy."