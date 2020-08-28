 
 

Bow Wow Blasts Terry Crews Over 'Boycott Magic City' Tweet: 'Just Keep Doing the Robot'

Meanwhile, rapper J.I.D criticizes the 'America's Got Talent' host by saying, 'All this s**t goin on and this n***a talking bout boycotting Black women making money, Id fade yo big white washed a**.'

AceShowbiz - Terry Crews has once again heated up social media with his tweet. This time around, the TV host and comedian got a lot of people fuming after he took to the social media app on August 27 to call for boycott of Magic City, a popular strip club in Atlanta. Among those who did not take his tweet well was Bow Wow.

In response to Terry's tweet that said, "BOYCOTT MAGIC CITY #blacklovematters," the rap star said, "Aye bruh u been on some flu a** s**t lately. Leave ATL out yo mouth! Magic is a staple here and it aint going no where. Just keep doing the robot and save yo self the public embarrassment."

Naturally, Bow Wow wasn't the only one who attacked Terry over the tweet. Fellow rapper J.I.D said, "All this s**t goin on and this n***a talking bout boycotting Black women making money, Id fade yo big white washed a**." Meanwhile, one individual wrote, "Not terry crews,,,not terry crews being a c**n and telling people to defund black womens source of income and condemning sex work right."

"Terry Crews stopped beating his meat for a few hours and thought he was saying some prolific s**t," one other commented. "Terry crews literally says the worst thing every time he opens his damn mouth," another said, while one person pointed out, "Terry Crews entire career was built on his body image. He's been stripping for Hollywood his entire career. Gtfoh." Someone else agreed and added, "Bro hit it right on the head with this. Terry Crews talking down on those women stripping when he's been doing the EXACT same thing smh. Dude turning into a bigger clown as each day passes."

Terry has since deleted the tweet as more people criticized him.

