 
 

Mel C Believes Men Were Too 'Petrified' of Spice Girls to Sexually Harassed Them

The singer famously known as Sporty Spice makes the candid claims during an appearance on Jessie Ware's 'Table Manners' podcast in which she admits that they did experience their share of sexism.

  • Aug 28, 2020

AceShowbiz - The Spice Girls never encountered sexual harassment because men were 'petrified' of them, according to Melanie Chisholm (a.k.a. Melanie C).

The singer, dubbed Sporty Spice, insists she and her bandmates had such a 'girl power' presence, men wouldn't dare to say anything off-colour - and they were spared from inappropriate behaviour.

"It's funny because I get asked about the #MeToo movement a lot... and if I've ever experienced anything, and I was like, 'Are you kidding me? No one would come near the Spice Girls because they were petrified by us'," she told Jessie Ware during an appearance on her "Table Manners" podcast.

The 46-year-old believes the fact they appeared to be women taking care of one another was a major factor in why they were left alone.

"I think often with these situations, there can be vulnerable people that are targeted, aren't there?" she added. "There are some vulnerable people in the Spice Girls, but you knew if you mess with one of them, you would have to deal with the other four...".

But the "Wannabe" hitmakers did experience their share of sexism, which only made them more determined to succeed.

"We started talking about girl power because we experienced sexism in the industry," Mel C said. "Because we were just five girls, we wanted to be famous, we wanted to be pop stars, and quite quickly we were being told, 'Yeah, girl bands don't sell records, you can't be on the cover of magazines because girls buy records by boys'. We were like, 'Seriously?' Don't say that to the Spice Girls, that's like red rag to a bull."

