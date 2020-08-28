 
 

Justin Bieber Defended After Backlash for Leaving Tongue Emojis on Jaden Smith's Shirtless Pic

The snap that gets the Canadian pop superstar's attention finds the son of Will Smith taking a mirror selfie while shirtless along with the caption that reads, 'CTV3 tonight.'

AceShowbiz - Justin Bieber simply wanted to show some love to his good friend Jaden Smith. The actor son of Will Smith recently posted on his Instagram account a thirst trap photo of himself, leading the Canadian pop superstar to leave a comment that left a number of people scratching their heads.

The Thursday, August 27 snap that Jaden posted on the photo-sharing site saw him taking a mirror selfie shirtless. "CTV3 tonight," so "The Karate Kid" actor captioned the picture. Most of his followers gushed over the snap, and Justin was no exception. However, he decided to get a little bit cheeky by leaving three tongue emojis in the comment section of the post.

Unfortunately for Justin, not everyone appreciated what he posted. "This new generation of dudes weird and homo af smh," one person said. "I don't give a damn if females do this men shouldn't. Yall want to normalize anything & it's sad. Have standards. Got damn," another pissed individual chimed in. "A straight man will never go under another mans picture a comment [tongue emoji] it's the y'all doing too much for me!" someone else argued.

Justin has since deleted the comment. However, a number of people have also come to his defense and pointed out that there is nothing wrong with wanting to hyping up a friend. In addition to that, this made some wonder why females are allowed to do such a thing but men are not.

"Lmao if you don't have friends like this something is wrong with you. They're just bro's being funny this generation is sensitive!" an individual wrote. "He's hyping up his longtime friend just like women do. He's comfortable with his masculinity," another said, while one more person echoed the sentiment, "Women do this to each other all the time. I don't see the problem."

