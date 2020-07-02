Zendaya, Awkwafina, Cynthia Erivo Invited to Join The Academy Following 'OscarsSoWhite' Scandal

WENN Movie

The 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' actress, the 'Crazy Rich Asians' star, and the 'Harriet' leading lady are among the 2020 invitees to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

AceShowbiz - Zendaya, Awkwafina, Cynthia Erivo, and Constance Wu are among 819 artists who have been invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Ryan Murphy, Matthew Cherry, John David Washington, Florence Pugh, Olivia Wilde, "Roma" star Yalitza Aparicio, Zazie Beetz, Bobby Cannavale, Ana de Armas, Kaitlyn Dever, Beanie Feldstein, Tim McGraw, Natasha Lyonne, Eva Longoria, Niecy Nash, and Thomasin McKenzie are also among the new invitees, 36 per cent of which are people of colour.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, 45 per cent of those invited are women while 49 per cent are based outside of the U.S. - as the Academy continues actioning its Academy Aperture 2025 pledge to further diversify the organisation following the #OscarsSoWhite scandal.

"The Academy is delighted to welcome these distinguished fellow travellers in the motion picture arts and sciences," Academy President David Rubin said in a statement. "We have always embraced extraordinary talent that reflects the rich variety of our global film community, and never more so than now."