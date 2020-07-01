Hot Boyz's Turk in Hot Water for Saying Trump Is Better Than Obama

Instagram/WENN Celebrity

The hip-hop star takes to his social media account to say that Trump's Administration has done more for the black community than Obama's Administration.

Jul 1, 2020

AceShowbiz - Considering how Donald Trump treats the minority, it's only natural that any black people who voice their support for POTUS will be met with backlash. The latest example of that is Turk, a member of hip-hop group Hot Boyz. The rapper recently took to social media to post a controversial statement saying that Trump has done better than Barack Obama.

He said in all-caps, "TRUMPA ADMINISTRATION HAS DONE MORE FOR BLACK'S THAN OBAMAS ADMINISTRATION AND I'LL CHALLENGE ANYONE TO ARGUE THAT." Turk also added the hashtag, "Big Thuggin" in his post.

Soon after he made the post public, people began to attack him as they argued that Trump never did anything for the black community. "What has trump done for black ppl directly the answer is Nothing. No one is saving us we must save us. N****s don't even have a life insurance policy but be talking down on Obama. I can't stand it," one said. Someone else echoed, "Trump has done nothing for blacks, lets go legislation for legislation. I'm wit it."

"He ain't did s**t for us he did it for them they just had to include us cause they ain't wanna hear our mouths wit all that equality s**t," another wrote, with one more person telling Turk, "If you are going to say something this ignorant, deliver it with context." That same individual also pointed out that "Obama spent his 8 years fighting against a republican majority congress. A lot of things he attempted to push out got pushed back so don't sit here and pretend that he tried to do nothing."

"Boy you really starving for attention!!!! Time to get a real job homie.." another commented, while someone said, "The only thing Trump did was give us stimulus check... The house and Senate did dat not him. He did not come up with day idea."

Despite saying that he would challenge anyone who argued with his opinion, Turk has yet to respond to any of them.