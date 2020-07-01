 
 

DJ Akademiks Fires Back at Meek Mill Following Canceling Attempt

Facebook/WENN
Celebrity

Meek, who has been beefing with the popular blogger, takes to his Twitter account to say that 'Akademiks canceled because he's a bad police and our culture don't need them.'

  • Jul 1, 2020

AceShowbiz - DJ Akademiks is currently involved in a beef with Freddie Gibbs after the latter called Freddie "absolutely irrelevant" before launching Teletubby-inspired merchandise to mock the popular blogger. Now, Meek Mill has inserted himself in the drama.

Taking to his Twitter account, the "All Eyes on You" spitter blasted on Ak. "Akademiks canceled because he's a bad police and our culture don't need them," Meek wrote on Tuesday, June 30. "he also gassed a lot of beef that got people killed and hurt and never donated a dollar to the culture! We gone holla at you next run champ lol."

Ak apparently caught wind of the tweet and fired back at Meek. "You can't cancel anyone meek," he wrote to Meek.

DJ Akademiks fired back at Meek Mill

DJ Akademiks fired back at Meek Mill.

This tension between the two started after the blogger took aim at Meek after the latter called out 6ix9ine (Tekashi69) for snitching on his Nine Trey Blood Gangsta members. Ak, who is a close friend of the "TROLLZ" rapper, thought that Meek was a hypocrite for trashing 6ix9ine when he himself was aligned to Roc Nation Management which is headed by a someone who previously served as a government drug informant.

During a recent Instagram Live, Ak appeared to question Meek's toughness. He noted that Meek seemed to be only attacking those who are weaker than him such as his ex Nicki Minaj and her husband Kenneth Petty. "I've never seen Meek Mill press an actual gangsta," Ak said during the 20-minute-long rant. "But they can't wait to run into the blog n***a. I've never seen Meek do nothing to another hood n***a."

'AGT' Recap: Howie Mandel Gives His Golden Buzzer to Show's First Spoken Word Artist

Emily Ratajkowski Sparks Pregnancy Rumors After NYC Outing
