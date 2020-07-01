Emily Ratajkowski Sparks Pregnancy Rumors After NYC Outing

Instagram Celebrity

The rumors spark after the 'Blurred Lines' babe is seen leisurely walking her dog, Colombo, in the Big Apple as she wears a pale pocket and black cycling shorts.

AceShowbiz - Is Emily Ratajkowski eating for two? That is what some people are speculating about after the "Blurred Lines" babe was photographed leisurely walking her dog Colombo in New York City on Tuesday, June 30.

For her outing on that day, Emily decided to keep it simple and casual in a pale pocket shirt and black cycling shorts that she completed with a pair of white sneakers. Amid the ongoing pandemic, the model also made sure to don a medical face mask as she took her dog around the streets on the Big Apple.

While the photos looked normal at first glance, some Internet users pointed out that Emily's tummy looked bigger in some photos hence the pregnancy speculation. However, there were also some who assumed that her stomach might just be bloating.

Emily has yet to respond to the speculation.

This isn't the first time Emily was hit with pregnancy rumors ever since she tied the knot with her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard. Prior to this, she made people convinced that she and Sebastian were expecting after she posted a photo of her and her husband with the caption that read, "Mom and Dad."

Last April, she was also bombarded with questions about starting a family when she held a quick Q&A session with her followers on Instagram. Emily was not having it, though. Taking to her Instagram Stories, she posted a photo of a diagram entitled "The Life Cycle of a Woman" along with a caption that read, "To everyone who asked me yesterday when I was getting pregnant." The diagram itself basically represented how frustrated Emily was as she believed that women in general are merely seen as "sexy objects" and "mother."

Emily and Sebastian got married in February 2018 after only seeing each other for several weeks.