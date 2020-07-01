 
 

Emily Ratajkowski Sparks Pregnancy Rumors After NYC Outing

Emily Ratajkowski Sparks Pregnancy Rumors After NYC Outing
Instagram
Celebrity

The rumors spark after the 'Blurred Lines' babe is seen leisurely walking her dog, Colombo, in the Big Apple as she wears a pale pocket and black cycling shorts.

  • Jul 1, 2020

AceShowbiz - Is Emily Ratajkowski eating for two? That is what some people are speculating about after the "Blurred Lines" babe was photographed leisurely walking her dog Colombo in New York City on Tuesday, June 30.

For her outing on that day, Emily decided to keep it simple and casual in a pale pocket shirt and black cycling shorts that she completed with a pair of white sneakers. Amid the ongoing pandemic, the model also made sure to don a medical face mask as she took her dog around the streets on the Big Apple.

While the photos looked normal at first glance, some Internet users pointed out that Emily's tummy looked bigger in some photos hence the pregnancy speculation. However, there were also some who assumed that her stomach might just be bloating.

Emily has yet to respond to the speculation.

This isn't the first time Emily was hit with pregnancy rumors ever since she tied the knot with her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard. Prior to this, she made people convinced that she and Sebastian were expecting after she posted a photo of her and her husband with the caption that read, "Mom and Dad."

Last April, she was also bombarded with questions about starting a family when she held a quick Q&A session with her followers on Instagram. Emily was not having it, though. Taking to her Instagram Stories, she posted a photo of a diagram entitled "The Life Cycle of a Woman" along with a caption that read, "To everyone who asked me yesterday when I was getting pregnant." The diagram itself basically represented how frustrated Emily was as she believed that women in general are merely seen as "sexy objects" and "mother."

Emily and Sebastian got married in February 2018 after only seeing each other for several weeks.

You can share this post!

DJ Akademiks Fires Back at Meek Mill Following Canceling Attempt

Harvey Weinstein's Sexual Harassment Victims to Receive $19 Million in Settlement
Related Posts
Emily Ratajkowski Embraces Blonde Bombshell Look After Major Hair Transformation

Emily Ratajkowski Embraces Blonde Bombshell Look After Major Hair Transformation

Emily Ratajkowski's White Husband Apologizes for Using N-Word After She's Advised to Educate Him

Emily Ratajkowski's White Husband Apologizes for Using N-Word After She's Advised to Educate Him

Emily Ratajkowski Confesses to Battling 'Serious Depression' in 2019

Emily Ratajkowski Confesses to Battling 'Serious Depression' in 2019

Emily Ratajkowski Says 'No Justice' in Response to Harvey Weinstein's $25M Settlement

Emily Ratajkowski Says 'No Justice' in Response to Harvey Weinstein's $25M Settlement

Most Read
Tyga and Hulk Hogan's Son Beefing After Rapper Slides Into His GF's DM
Celebrity

Tyga and Hulk Hogan's Son Beefing After Rapper Slides Into His GF's DM

Ryan Seacrest Confirms Shayna Taylor Split as Vacation Photos With Mystery Blonde Surface

Ryan Seacrest Confirms Shayna Taylor Split as Vacation Photos With Mystery Blonde Surface

Actress Molly Conlin Robbed at Knifepoint in Scary Home Invasion

Actress Molly Conlin Robbed at Knifepoint in Scary Home Invasion

Did JT and Lil Uzi Vert Use to Be Dating?

Did JT and Lil Uzi Vert Use to Be Dating?

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis List Beverly Hills Home for Nearly $14 Millions

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis List Beverly Hills Home for Nearly $14 Millions

Marsai Martin Fires Back at Haters Trolling Her 2020 BET Awards 'Mamas Wig'

Marsai Martin Fires Back at Haters Trolling Her 2020 BET Awards 'Mamas Wig'

Florence Pugh Apologizes as She Admits to Wearing Cornrows and Henna in the Past

Florence Pugh Apologizes as She Admits to Wearing Cornrows and Henna in the Past

'High School Musical' Star Joshua Bassett Calls Sexual Assault Allegations 'Fabricated'

'High School Musical' Star Joshua Bassett Calls Sexual Assault Allegations 'Fabricated'

Rob Kardashian Shares Rare Photos of Himself After Major Weight Loss

Rob Kardashian Shares Rare Photos of Himself After Major Weight Loss

Chris Pratt to Go Country on Top Secret Project With Garth Brooks

Chris Pratt to Go Country on Top Secret Project With Garth Brooks

Khloe Kardashian Playfully Roughed Up Kourtney and Kendall Jenner at 36th Birthday Party

Khloe Kardashian Playfully Roughed Up Kourtney and Kendall Jenner at 36th Birthday Party

Kelsea Ballerini Calls Chase Rice Selfish for Packed Concert, Maren Morris Blocked by Chris Janson

Kelsea Ballerini Calls Chase Rice Selfish for Packed Concert, Maren Morris Blocked by Chris Janson

DaBaby's Baby Mama Keeps Her Cool Amid Dating Rumors Linking Him to DaniLeigh

DaBaby's Baby Mama Keeps Her Cool Amid Dating Rumors Linking Him to DaniLeigh