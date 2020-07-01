 
 

Nikki Blonsky Comes Out as Gay to John Travolta Before Going Public

The actress playing Tracy Turnblad in 'Hairspray' opens up about her sexuality through a TikTok video that captures her dancing to Diana Ross' hit song 'I'm Coming Out' in her backyard.

AceShowbiz - "Hairspray" star Nikki Blonsky told her 'movie mum' John Travolta she was gay before telling the world via video-sharing platform TikTok on Monday, June 29, because she wanted the movie star to hear the news from her.

Nikki played Tracy Turnblad, opposite Travolta, in the 2007 film version of "Hairspray", and felt she owed it to him to reveal all about her sexuality before sharing the news with fans.

"I did not want the person who played my mother to have to find out about this from anybody else," the actress tells The Hollywood Reporter. "I felt the need to tell him myself, so I texted him and we had a lovely conversation."

"I love him with all my heart. I couldn't have been more honoured to have played his daughter. He is one of the finest human beings you're ever going to meet."

Blonsky came out while dancing to Diana Ross' hit tune "I'm Coming Out" in her backyard in the TikTok video.

