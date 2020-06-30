 
 

Rob Kardashian Shares Rare Photos of Himself After Major Weight Loss

The 33-year-old sock designer, who had been staying under the radar for years, makes his social media comeback after attending his sister Khloe Kardashian's birthday party.

  • Jun 30, 2020

AceShowbiz - Rob Kardashian has apparently regained his confidence after years of staying out of the spotlight. The younger brother of the Kardashian sisters, who is notoriously more private than his siblings, has made his social media comeback after attending his sister Khloe Kardashian's 36th birthday party.

On Sunday, June 28, the former "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star shared rare photos of himself to reveal his major weight loss. In one the pictures posted on his Instagram page, the 33-year-old posed with his sister Kourtney Kardashian, who looked effortlessly chic in a little black dress. "Sweet 16 woo," so he captioned the snap.

In another post, he shared an image of him standing alongside Khloe's ex and baby daddy Tristan Thompson as well as a family friend. "Woo back baby," he proclaimed in the caption. The sock designer, who wore an all-black outfit, appeared to rock longer hair which was partly concealed with his blue cap.

He was also pictured chatting with Kourtney's ex-partner Scott Disick at the party, with each of them holding a drink. "Appreciate it," he wrote alongside the snap.

Khloe's 36th birthday bash over the weekend marked Rob's first public appearance in years as he often opted to exclude himself from family events. His fans and followers gladly celebrated his social media comeback, with one exclaiming, "YESSSS rob !!"

"we missed youu," another remarked, while a third person praised his appearance, "You're looking great." Many others left gushing comments, which read, "Rob damn hottie you be looking fine AF," "So handsome rob," and "Damn Rob FINNNEEE."

Meanwhile, in a tribute to his sister Khloe, Rob posted a throwback photo from their childhood. "Happy Birthday Khlo-moneyyyy!! Woohoo ! I LOVE YOU best friend! TONIGHT WE DRINK AS KINGS‼️ (inside joke)," he wrote in the caption. Khloe replied in the comments, "Bobby!!!!!!! I love you!!! My best friend for life!!!!!!! Cheers my brother!"

