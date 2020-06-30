JoJo Siwa Called 'Porky Pig' After Debuting Newly-Dyed Brunette Hair

Instagram Celebrity

The YouTube star shocks her fans as she ditches her iconic blonde do for darker hair color, but some Twitter users get mean and compare her to the 'Looney Tunes' character.

AceShowbiz - Twitter users just won't let JoJo Siwa alone. Some haters have blasted the YouTube star yet again, this time without her doing anything that could potentially offend other people. Their latest hatred directed at the 17-year-old stemmed from her recent hair transformation.

On Friday, June 26, the "Dance Moms" alum ditched her iconic blonde do for darker hair color. In an Instagram video, she used the popular TikTok sound "I'm not gonna do it" to reveal her newly-dyed brown hair.

"Girl, don't do it, it's not worth it," the voiceover said as a platinum blonde JoJo showed off her signature high pony and bow. "I'm not gonna do it girl, I was just thinking about it, I'm not gonna do it...," she lip-synced the words.

The clip then cut to the "Boomerang" singer walking into the frame with her new chocolate brown hair, which was down and curled. "I did it," JoJo lip-synced, confirming the dramatic change. She captioned the video, "Wait for it..."

JoJo's fans were clearly surprised by her hair transformation, with one writing, "Bruh. I. WAS. NOT. READY! Killed it. Yes." Another commented, "NOT JOJO USING THE MUSIC MILEY MADE WHEN SHE STARTED CHANGING. IM SO EXCITED EEEEEEEE."

"jojo youre literally going to save 2020," a third user gushed, while Perez Hilton chimed in, "I was not expecting that! Love the makeover! Brunette JoJo should have her own name! Jo?" Former "Dance Moms" star Abby Lee Miller also commented on JoJo's new hair color, exclaiming, "AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA."

Meanwhile, some Twitter users got mean and compared her to Porky Pig, an animated character in Warner Bros.' "Looney Tunes" and "Merrie Melodies" series. They started the hashtag #PorkyPig and posted pictures of Jojo next to Porky.

JoJo debuted her new hair just hours after she addressed allegations that her "Nonstop" music video features a dancer wearing blackface. Denying the accusations, she explained that the young dancer was wearing an animal circus costume to match the theme of the video.

"I would like to address the music video that we shot for 'NONSTOP' in February. We're talking about kids dressing up as circus animals! No one in my video is wearing blackface," she wrote. "It's awful that anyone's mind would even go there."

Stressing her stance in the Black Lives Matter movement, the singer/dancer claimed, "I've addressed Black Lives Matter issues previously on my social media, I will say it again for the ones in the back, Black Lives Matter, today, tomorrow, yesterday and forever. I'm on the right side of history here. Stop trying to make this about something it isn't."