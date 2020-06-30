A Boogie and Ella Bands Share First Photos of Newborn Son

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Numbers' hitmaker and his partner welcomed their second child together on Saturday, June 27, a year after their brief split and subsequent reconciliation due to his alleged cheating behavior.

AceShowbiz - A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie is now a father of two. The rapper and his partner Ella Bands have welcomed their second child together after she gave birth to a baby boy over the weekend. The happy couple announced the news on their respective Instagram page on Sunday, June 28.

"MY BOY HERE," he wrote along with a pic of him standing on the staircase which railing was decorated with white, blue and silver balloons, possibly to welcome the newborn baby boy. He was clearly overjoyed, flashing horn signs while a baby stroller, with the little man inside, was seen at the end of the staircase.

In the next slide, Ella is pictured cradling the baby boy as she's lying in hospital bed. The "Look Back at It" spitter also revealed details of his son's measurements in the third slide which features a photo of a monitor stating, "My weight is... 8 lb 15 oz."

On her own page, Ella shared a similar photo of A Boogie smiling as he welcomed his baby boy at his house. She also posted a picture of her emotional moment holding her newborn son in her chest. "Welcome home baby A. He was born 6/27/20 4:52am. 8 pounds 15oz," she captioned the snaps.

A Boogie and Ella welcomed their first child, a daughter named Melody Valentine Dubose, in 2017. She was born on Valentine's Day, February 14, hence her middle name.

The couple briefly split in 2019 as she accused him of cheating on her. He later publicly apologized to her, writing on Instagram, "Smh It really takes losing what you have to love and appreciate what you had. I hate to be the type to regret things but I f***ed up like crazy with you and I regret every little mistake even tho it made me open my eyes and realize what really matters to me."

Professing his love for Ella, A Boogie declared, "I love you no matter what and I will never disrespect you in any type of way ever again whether you accept me after all I've done or not. You are everything a man can ask for and gave me a beautiful family to love, prosper, and cherish."

"I was never a outspoken person with anyone but you, my best friend. I can't even imagine starting over smh. I want you more than ever rn but I truly understand if I'm not forgiven. You will always be my best friend and true love love at heart!" he concluded his message.

It's suffice to say that Ella took his apology. In January of this year, they announced that they're expecting their second child together.

The second baby's birth comes just days after A Boogie revealed his encounter with police that left his daughter hating cops. "So yesterday in NJ I got pulled over illegally with my daughter in the car," he wrote on Instagram. "Now she hates police and she's only 3 but I had to tell her every cop isn't bad. Not because it's a fact, because I don't want my child being scared every time she sees a police officer."

"Some of them do their job but the bad cops make them all look like monsters. Illegal stops! Illegal searches!" he angrily wrote. "From now on when you get pulled over, don't record normally normally go on live for the world to see!"