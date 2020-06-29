 
 

Khloe Kardashian Playfully Roughed Up Kourtney and Kendall Jenner at 36th Birthday Party

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star celebrates the milestone by throwing an outdoor pink-themed bash, which sees the attendance of her friends and family.

AceShowbiz - Khloe Kardashian did all she can to keep her sisters from leaving her birthday party. Turning 36 on Saturday, June 27, the Good American founder celebrated her milestone by throwing a lavish pink-themed party on her backyard, and got into a playful scuffle with sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner when they tried to leave the bash.

Sharing videos of the mischievous altercation was Khloe's youngest sister, Kylie Jenner, through her Instagram Story. In one clip, the birthday girl could be seen climbing on top of Kourtney as she grabbed hold onto Kendall's hoodie and dragged her onto the corner sofa. At one point, Kris Jenner's boyfriend Corey Gamble was captured helping Kendall.

Another clip saw pinned down Kourtney shouting to the camera, "OMG save me," before breaking into giggles. Meanwhile, a third video captured the chaotic moment Kourtney and Kendall finally managed to break away from Khloe's hold after they got into another scuffle in front of floating pink balloons.

The Saturday party itself saw the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star being joined by many members of her famous family as she commemorated her 36th birthday. Multi-colored pink balloon spelling out her nickname "Koko," bouquets of flowers and sweets were in displays. A giant inflatable slide featuring her face also adorned her backyard.

Khloe Kardashian's IG Stories

Khloe Kardashian threw pink-themed party to celebrate her 36th birthday.

Khloe's ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson celebrated her birthday with a sweet Instagram tribute. "I'm wise enough now to know, you came into my life to show me just what it means to be an incredible person," he wrote. "I appreciate how I am able to learn from and grow because of you. I thank God for the beautiful and loving woman you are to everyone, especially our daughter True. You deserve the world Koko! True and I love you mama. Happy Birthday @khloekardashian."

Also turning to the social media platform in honor of the "Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian" host was Kim Kardashian. "Happy Birthday to the most beautiful soul," she wrote. "Thank you for always being so positive and thoughtful and caring towards everyone always! You are so loyal and just care so much about everyone around you. Your light glows and I’m so proud to be your sister. I love you forever! Happy Birthday @khloekardashian."

Khloe's mother Kris, in the meantime, shared a series of her throwback pictures along with a message that read, "Happy Birthday to my special bunny @khloekardashian. I hope you have so much sparkle in your day today my beautiful girl … you are an amazing daughter, sister, auntie friend and confidant and you are the entire world to your precious daughter True!!!!!! What a spectacular Mommy you are!!!"

Khloe's outdoor party came as the lockdown caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic has begun to ease.

