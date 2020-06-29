 
 

Sacha Baron Cohen Trolls Conservative Protesters as Country Music Singer

The 'Bruno' actor disguises himself as a country musician at a far-right event and leads the conservative protesters to sing about injecting political figures with coronavirus.

  • Jun 29, 2020

AceShowbiz - Comedian Sacha Baron Cohen is making enemies again after reportedly crashing a far-right event in Washington over the weekend, disguised as a bluegrass singer.

The prankster infiltrated the March for Our Rights 3 rally on Saturday, June 27, 2020 and encouraged those taking part to sing about injecting scientists and political figures with coronavirus.

"Dr. Fauci, what we gonna do? /Inject him with the Wuhan flu... /Hillary Clinton, what we gonna do? /Lock her up like we used to do," he sang, according to various reports.

Wuhan flu is a reference to the coronavirus, which was first discovered at a wet market in Wuhan, China.

Cohen's latest comedy figure also convinced the crowd to sing about journalists and how they should "chop them up like the Saudis do" - a reference to the death of Jamal Khashoggi, who was assassinated at the Saudi consulate in Turkey in 2018.

The outrageous funnyman has yet to take responsibility for the stunt, but onlookers claim he posed as the leader of a Political Action Committee (PAC), who offered to sponsor the festival and pay for a stage and security. Cohen also reportedly posed as a cameraman who filmed the rally organiser's response to the stunt.

Cohen has a long history of poking fun at the far-right and U.S. conservatives on his TV stunt show. His targets have included former Alaska senator Sarah Palin, ex-Vice President Dick Cheney, and Corey Lewandowski, Donald Trump's former campaign manager.

