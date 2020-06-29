 
 

Jaime King No Longer Seeking Restraining Order Against Estranged Husband

Jaime King No Longer Seeking Restraining Order Against Estranged Husband
The 'Hart of Dixie' actress has withdrawn request for restraining order against Kyle Newman as the former couple are seeking to settle their feud privately and amicably.

AceShowbiz - Jaime King is no longer seeking a restraining order against her estranged husband, Kyle Newman.

According to Entertainment Tonight, a planned court hearing on Monday, June 29, 2020 will no longer go ahead because the actress withdrew her claims and her request for a temporary restraining order while their divorce negotiations continue.

A representative for King declined the outlet's request for comment, however, sources explained the "Hart of Dixie" actress made the decision as she and Newman are taking steps to settle their differences privately and amicably for the sake of their children, sons James and Leo.

The actress filed for divorce last month, as well as a restraining order, which was originally granted on May 18.

The former couple is still scheduled to attend a divorce hearing on September 9, and a Family Centered Case Resolution Conference has been ordered for the pair's case, before which they must "meet and confer" about issues such as their requests, financial documents, and more.

The court also ordered that King and her estranged husband attend a mediation session to discuss any disagreement about the custody and visitation of their children. The mediation is scheduled to occur on August 18.

