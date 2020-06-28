Katy Perry Dedicates Song of 'Hope' to Unborn Daughter

Instagram Music

The 'Never Really Over' singer writes woman empowerment anthem 'What Makes a Woman' from her new studio album for her first child with fiance Orlando Bloom.

AceShowbiz - Katy Perry's new track "What Makes a Woman" is a song of "hope" for her unborn daughter.

The "Daisies" hitmaker is pregnant with her first child with fiance Orlando Bloom and told radio station NRJ Lebanon the track tells her child that there are "no limits on any of her dreams."

"There is a song on the record called What Makes A Woman that is a hope I have for my future child," Katy, 35, explained. "That she doesn't have any limits on any of her dreams, or what she wants to be, or who she thinks she is and she can change whenever she wants."

"She can try everything on if she wants. I think that song is important to me and important for her," the singer gushed.

The "Firework" star also spoke about another forthcoming track titled "Teary Eyed", which she admitted was extremely emotional to write.

She told iHeartRadio, "It's really about just dancing through your tears... And I'm like, 'Wow that really resonates. That slaps, that hits hard for me right now. So I'm excited for it. I'm excited for all of it."

The new tracks are from Katy's forthcoming fifth studio album, which follows standalone tracks "Never Really Over", "Small Talk", "Harleys In Hawaii", and "Never Worn White".