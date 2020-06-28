 
 

Wayne Rooney Documentary Is in the Works

The soccer player is going to show the highs and the lows of his journey in life and career in an upcoming movie to be directed by award-winning filmmaker Matt Smith.

  • Jun 28, 2020

AceShowbiz - England soccer legend Wayne Rooney's life and career is to be the subject of a new movie documentary.

The film following the life of the sportsman, who is both England and Manchester United's all-time top scorer, comes from Lorton Entertainment, the studio behind last year's 2019 Diego Maradona movie, and acclaimed Oasis' rockumentary "Supersonic".

The doc, titled "Rooney", will be directed by BAFTA-winning filmmaker Matt Smith, who made the TV documentary "Rio Ferdinand: Being Mum and Dad", about Wayne's teammate Rio's struggles after the death of his wife from cancer.

Speaking about the new film, Wayne says, "I'm excited to be the subject of this documentary. This is a film that looks in detail at my journey: the highs, the lows, the beautiful game, finally I have the opportunity to show the person I really am."

Smith's movie will follow Wayne from his days as a schoolboy prodigy through his professional debut for Everton at 16 to his time at the summit of the soccer world and in his current role as a player-coach at English Championship team Derby County. It will also feature the sportsman's personal archive footage, as well as interviews with stars across the world of soccer and beyond. A release date is yet to be set.

