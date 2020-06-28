 
 

Idina Menzel to Lead 'Rent' Reunion for Broadway Pride Event

The cast members of the Broadway musical are getting together to celebrate the LGBTQ community this coming weekend as part of a charity fundraiser series.

  • Jun 28, 2020

AceShowbiz - "Rent" cast members from the original Broadway production of the musical will reunite for a virtual fundraising performance on Sunday, June 28, 2020.

Stars such as Idina Menzel, Anthony Rapp, Daphne Rubin Vega, Taye Diggs, Jesse L. Martin, and Adam Pascal will perform "Seasons of Love" online during the "Broadway Celebrates Pride" event as part of the "Hold the House" political fundraiser series.

In addition to the "Rent" cast, other stars such as Billy Porter, Ben Platt, Cyndi Lauper, and the cast of the "Queer Eye" reality TV show will make an appearance during the Internet gathering, the second of four "Hold the House" fundraising instalments executive produced by John Legend.

The "Glory" singer launched "Hold the House" in a bid to raise money for the House Victory Fund to help Speaker Nancy Pelosi maintain control of the United States House of Representatives in the U.S. Presidential Election this November 2020 by encouraging votes for Democratic Party candidates.

The first "Hold the House" event, the "Ultimate Women's Power Party", launched on June 20, boasting appearances from Julia Roberts and Jennifer Lawrence.

The third fundraiser, "EGOT the Vote: Party With Living Legends", takes place on July 12, with the final instalment wrapping up on July 19. More information about the events can be found here.

