Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Join Others in Quibi's 'The Princess Bride' Remake

Other artists contributing to the revamp, which is directed by Jason Reitman, include Elijah Wood, Jon Hamm, Hugh Jackman, Jennifer Garner and Tiffany Haddish.

Jun 27, 2020

AceShowbiz - Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have teamed up with Hugh Jackman, Jennifer Garner, and Tiffany Haddish to feature in a unique remote remake of "The Princess Bride".

Director Jason Reitman has taken charge of the gender-bending project, for which the stars self-filmed scenes using their cell phones, with Jonas playing the titular character, aka Buttercup, and Turner, who is pregnant with the couple's first child, portraying the role of Westley, made famous by Cary Elwes in the beloved 1987 movie.

Other artists contributing to the revamp include Elijah Wood, Jon Hamm, Jack Black, Josh Gad, Andy Serkis, Diego Luna, Taika Waititi, David Oyelowo, Keegan-Michael Key, Patton Oswalt, Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka, and Chris Pine and Annabelle Wallis, with stars trading off roles throughout scenes.

Rob Reiner, who directed the original, will also reunite with actor Fred Savage to reprise their parts of The Grandfather and The Grandson, respectively, 33 years after the fantasy adventure's release.

Chapters of the remake will stream on mobile platform Quibi and be released every day for two weeks from Monday, June 29.

In addition to entertaining fans, "The Princess Bride" project will also benefit celebrity chef Jose Andres' World Central Kitchen food charity, feeding those in need during the coronavirus pandemic, as Quibi bosses have pledged $1 million (£810,000) to the cause.