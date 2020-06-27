 
 

Alia Shawkat Admits Brad Pitt Dating Rumors Made Her Feel Like Being Naked in School

Months after setting tongue wagging about her potential romance with the 'Ad Astra' actor, the 'Search Party' star opens up about the true nature of their relationship.

  • Jun 27, 2020

AceShowbiz - Alia Shawkat has broken her silence on the rumors of her dating Brad Pitt. Months after being linked romantically to the "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" actor, the former star of "Arrested Development" set the record straight and admitted that the speculations made her feel like "being naked in school."

In a new interview published on Friday, June 26, the Dory Sief of "Search Party" first dismissed the rumors. "We're not dating, we're just friends," she told Vulture. Recalling her reaction when the gossips began, she shared, "I just felt overwhelmed. It's that feeling of being naked in school, like, 'Oh my God, everyone's looking at me.' "

While used to getting press for her acting career, the 31-year-old actress admitted the media attention was "so uncontrollable." She noticed that many coverage focused on how they seemed like an unlikely match. "To them it's like, 'We don't get it! This girl is weird! She's so different! Why are they hanging out?' " she said. "You get too close to the prom king, and all of a sudden, everyone's like, 'Well, who is this b***h?' "

On how she got to know Pitt, Shawkat revealed that it was director Spike Jonze who introduced them a few years ago. "We just became friends, and Brad introduced me to his group of friends, and it grew from there," the "20th Century Women" actress further recalled.

Rumors about Shawkat dating Pitt began in November 2019 when they were spotted visiting an art exhibit and had dinner together. At the time, it was reported that the pair had gone out on multiple occasions before. They allegedly attended comedian Mike Birbiglia's one man show in Los Angeles, "The New One", in October, and saw Ethan Cohen's "A Play Is a Poem" in September.

In May 2020, the twosome were reported to be "hanging out plenty" despite the social distancing guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic. "They'll order to-go food like burgers or pizza and just kick back for hours, or go for a drive down the coast," a source told Us Weekly. Around a month later, Life & Style magazine claimed that he asked her to move in with him.

"Brad is at a point in his life where his only concern is to be happy. So he decided to throw all concerns overboard and let Alia move in with him," a source claimed. "He's even happier waking up every morning with her beside him. He's really missed that intimacy, the trust and the connection [that comes with] having a partner that he can confide in."

