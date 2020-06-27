Luke Evans Joins Nicole Kidman in 'Nine Perfect Strangers'

WENN TV

The 'Beauty and the Beast' actor is confirmed to play one of the strangers in the upcoming television adaptation of the bestselling novel by David E. Kelley.

AceShowbiz - Welsh actor Luke Evans is joining forces with Nicole Kidman in the TV adaptation of bestselling novel "Nine Perfect Strangers".

The "Beauty and the Beast" star will portray Lars, one of the titular strangers, in the new drama, based on the book by author Liane Moriarty, reports Deadline.

"Bridesmaids" actress Melissa McCarthy has also signed on for the series, which will be set in a high-end health and wellness retreat, run by Kidman's character, Masha.

"Nine Perfect Strangers", written by David E. Kelley, is expected to debut on streaming service Hulu in 2021.

Kelley also adapted Moriarty's "Big Little Lies" for the small screen, a project in which Kidman co-starred and executive produced.