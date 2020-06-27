 
 

'Vanderpump Rules' Star Scheana Shay 'Bleeding All Weekend' as She Suffers Miscarriage

The Bravo reality television star reveals that she lost her unborn baby recently while planning a Father's Day surprise for her boyfriend Brock Davies.

AceShowbiz - Model-turned-reality TV star Scheana Shay has suffered a miscarriage.

The "Vanderpump Rules" castmate broke the news to listeners on her "Scheananigans with Scheana Shay" podcast on Friday, June 26, 2020, revealing the "miracle" pregnancy had come as a surprise for herself and boyfriend Brock Davies as she had suffered from fertility issues in the past, leading doctors to warn it would be "close to impossible" for her to conceive naturally.

Shay, who previously dated actor Eddie Cibrian, began planning a special Father's Day, June 21, 2020 surprise for her man, but her joy quickly turned to heartache as the 35 year old encountered severe complications, leaving her "bleeding all weekend."

"It wasn't stopping," she shared.

She subsequently paid a visit to her doctor and had an ultrasound, which revealed "there was no heartbeat."

"There were parts that he could see where (the foetus) was starting to form and it just didn't," Shay explained. "So obviously, (it was) just devastating. We were so excited. To be excited for a few weeks and then it's gone so quickly. It's still been a lot to process."

