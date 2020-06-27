Rapper Huey Killed in Deadly Shooting

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Pop, Lock and Drop It' hitmaker has been pronounced dead in hospital after he suffered from gunshot wounds following a fatal shootout in his hometown.

AceShowbiz - Rapper Huey has been shot dead in his native St. Louis, Missouri.

The "Pop, Lock & Drop It" star, real name Lawrence Franks, Jr., was just 32 when he passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020.

According to TMZ, he was one of two men to sustain gunshot wounds during the incident in the front yard of a home in Kinloch and they were both taken to a local hospital, where Huey was pronounced dead.

The second victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have launched an investigation into the double shooting, and have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

Huey rose to fame with the release of his debut single, "Pop, Lock & Drop It", which climbed up the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart in 2007, reaching number six.

He later collaborated with rapper Bow Wow and singer T-Pain on a remix of the track, which featured on his debut album, "Notebook Paper", while hip-hop star Romeo also shared his take on the tune in a separate revamp.