 
 

Rapper Huey Killed in Deadly Shooting

Rapper Huey Killed in Deadly Shooting
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Pop, Lock and Drop It' hitmaker has been pronounced dead in hospital after he suffered from gunshot wounds following a fatal shootout in his hometown.

  • Jun 27, 2020

AceShowbiz - Rapper Huey has been shot dead in his native St. Louis, Missouri.

The "Pop, Lock & Drop It" star, real name Lawrence Franks, Jr., was just 32 when he passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020.

According to TMZ, he was one of two men to sustain gunshot wounds during the incident in the front yard of a home in Kinloch and they were both taken to a local hospital, where Huey was pronounced dead.

The second victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have launched an investigation into the double shooting, and have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

Huey rose to fame with the release of his debut single, "Pop, Lock & Drop It", which climbed up the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart in 2007, reaching number six.

He later collaborated with rapper Bow Wow and singer T-Pain on a remix of the track, which featured on his debut album, "Notebook Paper", while hip-hop star Romeo also shared his take on the tune in a separate revamp.

You can share this post!

Tyler Perry Donates New Van to Homeless Organization Following Public Plea

'Vanderpump Rules' Star Scheana Shay 'Bleeding All Weekend' as She Suffers Miscarriage
Most Read
Rihanna's Stylist Fucci Disses 'Problematic' Angelina Jolie
Celebrity

Rihanna's Stylist Fucci Disses 'Problematic' Angelina Jolie

Blac Chyna's Mom Tokyo Toni Dragged After Ranting Against Black Women

Blac Chyna's Mom Tokyo Toni Dragged After Ranting Against Black Women

Timothee Chalamet and Eiza Gonzalez Further Fuel Dating Rumors With Bath-Tub Pic

Timothee Chalamet and Eiza Gonzalez Further Fuel Dating Rumors With Bath-Tub Pic

TikTok Star Siya Kakkar Dead by Suicide at 16 After Receiving 'Threats'

TikTok Star Siya Kakkar Dead by Suicide at 16 After Receiving 'Threats'

Noname Faces Backlash From Beyonce's Fans Over Angela Davis Tweet

Noname Faces Backlash From Beyonce's Fans Over Angela Davis Tweet

Dennis Quaid Describes Laura Savoie as 'Most Stunning Bride' After Seaside Wedding

Dennis Quaid Describes Laura Savoie as 'Most Stunning Bride' After Seaside Wedding

Beyonce's Fans Not Having It After Britney Spears Declares Herself 'Queen B'

Beyonce's Fans Not Having It After Britney Spears Declares Herself 'Queen B'

'Love Is Blind' Alum Jessica Batten Shares Thoughts on Cheating Allegations Against Mark Cuevas

'Love Is Blind' Alum Jessica Batten Shares Thoughts on Cheating Allegations Against Mark Cuevas

50 Cent Shuts Down Split Rumors by Trolling Girlfriend Cuban Link on Instagram

50 Cent Shuts Down Split Rumors by Trolling Girlfriend Cuban Link on Instagram

Cardi B's Infamous Bonnaroo Catsuit Being Put Up for an Auction

Cardi B's Infamous Bonnaroo Catsuit Being Put Up for an Auction

Steve Bing's Cause of Death Confirmed as Suicide by Coroner

Steve Bing's Cause of Death Confirmed as Suicide by Coroner

Brody Jenner Gets Ex's Approval for Dating Louis Tomlinson's Baby Mama?

Brody Jenner Gets Ex's Approval for Dating Louis Tomlinson's Baby Mama?

Chris D'Elia Releases His Version of Email Exchanges With Sexual Misconduct Accusers

Chris D'Elia Releases His Version of Email Exchanges With Sexual Misconduct Accusers