 
 

Blackpink Breaks BTS' YouTube Premiere Record With 'How You Like That' Video

Music

Lisa, Jennie, Rose, and Jisoo have set a new record for the biggest premiere in YouTube history as a total of 1.65 million fans tune in for their latest music video premiere.

  • Jun 27, 2020

AceShowbiz - K-pop superstars Blackpink set a new record for the biggest premiere in YouTube history on Friday, June 26, 2020.

In total, 1.65 million fans watched the unveiling of their new video for their track "How You Like That", breaking a record set by fellow K-pop group BTS back in February 2020.

The song, which marks their return after a year-long break, is the lead single from the band's first studio LP, which is due out in September. Its video features bandmembers Lisa, Jennie, Rose, and Jisoo in settings including a lush rainforest and an ice palace as well as a surrounded by dancers and statues of horses in a grand domed hall.

In a pre-release press conference broadcast on the video streaming site, Jisoo said the track is about "not being daunted by dark situations and (having) to not lose the confidence and strength to stand up again."

The increasingly popular four-piece is also set to perform "How You Like That" for the first time on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on Friday.

Blackpink is also the most-subscribed music group on YouTube, with 37.5 million followers, dubbed Blinks, and premiered their new track on their VLive and YouTube channels at 10 A.M. BST.

The 1.65 million viewers beat BTS' record for their video to their hit, "On", which attracted 1.54 million viewers.

