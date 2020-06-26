Julianne Hough's 'Actions' Reportedly Caused Her and Brooks Laich's Split

WENN/Instar Celebrity

The 'Dancing with the Stars' alum and the former NHL star sent shock-waves to fans after they announced back in May that they decided to end their 2-year marriage.

Jun 26, 2020

AceShowbiz - It is said that Julianne Hough is the one to blame for her divorce from Brooks Laich. According to a new report, Brook had no choice but to call it quits with the actress because of her behavior, though he initially didn't want to split.

"Her actions are what caused her divorce with Brooks," a source claims to Us Weekly. "Brooks did not want a divorce, but he felt pushed toward it because of how Julianne was behaving. But Brooks is not the one who is bummed now."

The informant also notes that the former "America's Got Talent" judge's friends were confused as to why she and the NHL alum went to separate ways. "Her friends think Brooks was an amazing, strapping dude and aren't sure why she let him go or messed it up," the insider says.

In related news, Julianne is reported to be leaning on actor Ben Barnes following her divorce. "She had been spending a lot of time with Ben Barnes and has been leaning on him," another source tells Us Weekly of the 38-year-old actor, whom Julianne was first spotted with in April ahead of her split from Brooks. The "Grease Live" actress allegedly "told Brooks it was nothing, but it's not."

Julianne and Brooks sent shock-waves to fans after they announced in May that they ended their 2-year marriage. "We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate," the pair, who married in July 2017, said in a joint statement on May 29. "We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place. We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward."