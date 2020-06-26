 
 

Julianne Hough's 'Actions' Reportedly Caused Her and Brooks Laich's Split

Julianne Hough's 'Actions' Reportedly Caused Her and Brooks Laich's Split
WENN/Instar
Celebrity

The 'Dancing with the Stars' alum and the former NHL star sent shock-waves to fans after they announced back in May that they decided to end their 2-year marriage.

  • Jun 26, 2020

AceShowbiz - It is said that Julianne Hough is the one to blame for her divorce from Brooks Laich. According to a new report, Brook had no choice but to call it quits with the actress because of her behavior, though he initially didn't want to split.

"Her actions are what caused her divorce with Brooks," a source claims to Us Weekly. "Brooks did not want a divorce, but he felt pushed toward it because of how Julianne was behaving. But Brooks is not the one who is bummed now."

The informant also notes that the former "America's Got Talent" judge's friends were confused as to why she and the NHL alum went to separate ways. "Her friends think Brooks was an amazing, strapping dude and aren't sure why she let him go or messed it up," the insider says.

In related news, Julianne is reported to be leaning on actor Ben Barnes following her divorce. "She had been spending a lot of time with Ben Barnes and has been leaning on him," another source tells Us Weekly of the 38-year-old actor, whom Julianne was first spotted with in April ahead of her split from Brooks. The "Grease Live" actress allegedly "told Brooks it was nothing, but it's not."

Julianne and Brooks sent shock-waves to fans after they announced in May that they ended their 2-year marriage. "We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate," the pair, who married in July 2017, said in a joint statement on May 29. "We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place. We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward."

You can share this post!

Gillian Anderson: 'Sex Education' Makes It Okay to Be Who You Are

Giancarlo Esposito to Host Docuseries Tied to 'Breaking Bad' and 'Better Call Saul'
Related Posts
Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich Confirm Breakup Amid Separate Quarantine

Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich Confirm Breakup Amid Separate Quarantine

Julianne Hough on Freezing Her Eggs: Brooks Laich and I Never Actually Tried to Get Pregnant

Julianne Hough on Freezing Her Eggs: Brooks Laich and I Never Actually Tried to Get Pregnant

Julianne Hough Finds Self-Isolation Away From Husband 'Magical'

Julianne Hough Finds Self-Isolation Away From Husband 'Magical'

Julianne Hough Out and About With Ben Barnes While Self-Isolating Apart From Brooks Laich

Julianne Hough Out and About With Ben Barnes While Self-Isolating Apart From Brooks Laich

Most Read
Rihanna's Stylist Fucci Disses 'Problematic' Angelina Jolie
Celebrity

Rihanna's Stylist Fucci Disses 'Problematic' Angelina Jolie

Jeezy Says Baby Mama's Child Support Lawsuit Is Fueled by Jealousy Over Engagement to Jeannie Mai

Jeezy Says Baby Mama's Child Support Lawsuit Is Fueled by Jealousy Over Engagement to Jeannie Mai

Blac Chyna's Mom Tokyo Toni Dragged After Ranting Against Black Women

Blac Chyna's Mom Tokyo Toni Dragged After Ranting Against Black Women

Timothee Chalamet and Eiza Gonzalez Spark Romance Rumors During PDA-Packed Mexico Vacay

Timothee Chalamet and Eiza Gonzalez Spark Romance Rumors During PDA-Packed Mexico Vacay

YouTube Star Tre Melvin Grateful to Be Alive After Being Involved in Severe Car Accident

YouTube Star Tre Melvin Grateful to Be Alive After Being Involved in Severe Car Accident

Shaun King Receives Death Threats After Saying White Jesus Is White Supremacy

Shaun King Receives Death Threats After Saying White Jesus Is White Supremacy

Timothee Chalamet and Eiza Gonzalez Further Fuel Dating Rumors With Bath-Tub Pic

Timothee Chalamet and Eiza Gonzalez Further Fuel Dating Rumors With Bath-Tub Pic

Rapper Bris Gunned Down in Deadly Shooting

Rapper Bris Gunned Down in Deadly Shooting

Spike Lee and D.L. Hughley Condemn NFL Team Washington Redskins for Racist Name

Spike Lee and D.L. Hughley Condemn NFL Team Washington Redskins for Racist Name

'Love Is Blind' Alum Jessica Batten Shares Thoughts on Cheating Allegations Against Mark Cuevas

'Love Is Blind' Alum Jessica Batten Shares Thoughts on Cheating Allegations Against Mark Cuevas

Dennis Quaid Describes Laura Savoie as 'Most Stunning Bride' After Seaside Wedding

Dennis Quaid Describes Laura Savoie as 'Most Stunning Bride' After Seaside Wedding

Elizabeth Hurley and Son Damian Mourning Steve Bing's Death

Elizabeth Hurley and Son Damian Mourning Steve Bing's Death

50 Cent Shuts Down Split Rumors by Trolling Girlfriend Cuban Link on Instagram

50 Cent Shuts Down Split Rumors by Trolling Girlfriend Cuban Link on Instagram