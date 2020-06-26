 
 

Giancarlo Esposito to Host Docuseries Tied to 'Breaking Bad' and 'Better Call Saul'

AMC
'The Broken and the Bad' will see the actor, who portrays fast food mogul/drug lord Gus Fring in the franchise, revisiting unforgettable moments from both shows.

AceShowbiz - "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul" star Giancarlo Esposito is revisiting unforgettable moments from both shows in a new docuseries.

The actor, who portrays fast food mogul/drug lord Gus Fring in the franchise, will host "The Broken and the Bad", which will take fans behind the scenes and tie them into shocking real life stories.

The digital venture will kick off on July 9, the same date the network will air a day-long marathon of "Better Call Saul"'s fifth season. The re-runs will also feature special interviews with stars Bob Odenkirk and Rhea Seehorn.

"Better Call Saul" will kick off at 9 am ET while "The Broken and the Bad" will be available to stream on AMC.com.

